NEW YORK, March 20, 2023

NYC-Headquartered OOH Leader to Support Initiative via Exclusive Digital Transit Advertising

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media(

NYSE:OUT, Financial) shows its support for its home city through the Partnership for New York City's new "We ♥ NYC " citywide civic action campaign. Geared to inspiring New York City's post-pandemic resurgence, the campaign is showcasing the city's strengths and looking to mobilize New Yorkers in all communities to help ensure that New York remains the greatest city in the world.

One of the largest out-of-home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., OUTFRONT Media's role in the "We ♥ NYC" campaign is to engage commuters utilizing digital signage throughout the NYC transit system (subway, bus, street furniture, billboards) which reaches millions of people daily (approximately 5 million trips daily across subways, buses and commuter rail). The messaging is focused around ways New Yorkers can help improve the city, prioritize public safety, support small businesses, and care for parks and litter cleanups.

In addition to transit media, OUTFRONT supported the press conference with OUTFRONT PRIME inventory in Times Square creating the backdrop of the event. This media will run for the duration of the campaign along with billboards across the greater NYC area, plus expected amplification through social channels.

"OUTFRONT is extremely proud to support the Partnership for New York City to share 'We ♥ NYC,'" said Phil Stimpson, East Region EVP at OUTFRONT Media. "As the lifeblood of NYC, the subway and overall public transit system are vital to everyday New Yorkers, its businesses, and the growth of our economy."

As part of its effort to empower residents to drive change in their own communities, the "We ♥ NYC" campaign will also involve several partnerships with public agencies and nonprofits across the city aimed at achieving a safer, more livable and more business-friendly city.

OUTFRONT has a long history of supporting NYC and related initiatives including its work on behalf of The Times Square Alliance and Inside Broadway.

The "We ♥ NYC" campaign was unveiled this morning during a news conference produced by the Broadway League. The visual inspiration behind the campaign "We ♥ NYC" is an approved adaptation of the famous Milton Glaser-designed "I ♥ New York" owned by New York State's Department of Economic Development.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

