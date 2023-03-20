WEBEX AND NEXGEN VIRTUAL PARTNER TO PROVIDE SECURE HYBRID WORK EXPERIENCES

14 hours ago
PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 20, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Virtual announces additional features in the NexGen Virtual Office App for Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work, on the Webex App Hub. NexGen Virtual, available on the Webex App Hub, enables users with a secure and managed hybrid work experience.

Webex users can elevate their hybrid corporate work environment with the NexGen Virtual business management tools.

Now, Webex users can use a single sign-on to leverage the NexGen Virtual features and functions. Webex customers can seamlessly collaborate, manage and create highly productive global teams while giving employees and management a sense of place and presence.

Users can elevate their corporate work environment with NexGen Virtual management tools to create a productive and positive workplace culture. NexGen Virtual gives users the feel of being physically in the office without overhead costs and commute times. Custom 3D office floor plans make it easy for employees and management to see who is available, allowing for impromptu meetings in real-time with colleagues. The platform is effective and efficient while providing Webex users the flexibility they need to work while on the go.

Employees can share documents and videos privately and safely in our encrypted virtual platform through advanced live chat and screensharing features, and a built-in recording feature ensure employees never miss a meeting.

"Our collective teams have worked diligently together to make this integration happen quickly and seamlessly. We celebrate this continued partnership with Webex and are looking forward to welcoming more Webex users to enjoy all the transformative features and functions we have to offer. NexGen Virtual Webex is the standard of hybrid working culture" said Chief Executive Officer of NexGen Virtual, Joseph Jacoboni.

Together, NexGen Virtual and Webex are helping to transform and empower the hybrid work experience by amplifying productivity, team relationships and engagement globally throughout the virtual global workspace.

For pricing and more details on how to connect your Webex account to NexGen Virtual, visit us here.

Links:
NexGen Virtual Webex Landing Page:
https://bit.ly/NexGenVirtualWebex

NexGen Virtual Website:
https://nexgenvirtualoffice.com/

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

Contact:
Stephie Rockwell
1-561-779-6617
[email protected]

