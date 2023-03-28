HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Evolution Petroleum (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research on March 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Bunch, Chief Operating Officer, of Evolution will discuss the Company's total shareholder return framework as well as other topics. Registration for the event is available at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qVyQSMZsQr2EWkgK8yKvsw.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to maximize total shareholder return from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties built through acquisition and through selective development opportunities, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its oil and natural gas properties. Properties include non-operated interests in the following areas: the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming, a natural gas and natural gas liquids producing field; the Williston Basin in North Dakota, a producing oil and natural gas property; the Barnett Shale located in North Texas, a natural gas and natural gas liquids producing property; the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming, a secondary oil recovery field utilizing water injection wells to pressurize the reservoir; the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana, a CO 2 enhanced oil recovery project; as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore Texas wells. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

