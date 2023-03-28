Community Bancorp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

DERBY, VT / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Community Bancorp. (

OTCQX:CMTV, Financial), the parent company of Community National Bank, has declared a dividend of $0.23 per share payable May 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2023.

About Community National Bank

Community National Bank is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851, with offices in Derby, Derby Line, Island Pond, Barton, Newport, Troy, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Barre, Lyndonville, Morrisville and Enosburg.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's financial condition, capital status, dividend payment practices, business outlook and affairs. Although these statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates, actual conditions, results, and events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, as they could be influenced by numerous factors which are unpredictable and outside the Company's control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include, among others, the following: (1) general economic or monetary conditions, either nationally or regionally, continue to decline, resulting in a deterioration in credit quality or diminished demand for the Company's products and services; (2) changes in laws or government rules, or the way in which courts interpret those laws or rules, adversely affect the financial industry generally or the Company's business in particular, or may impose additional costs and regulatory requirements; (3) interest rates change in such a way as to reduce the Company's interest margins and its funding sources; and (4) competitive pressures increase among financial services providers in the Company's northern New England market area or in the financial services industry generally, including pressures from nonbank financial service providers, from increasing consolidation and integration of financial service providers and from changes in technology and delivery systems, and other factors that are listed from time to time in our financial filings with the SEC, including our Forms 10Q and 10K. We disclaim any responsibility to update our forward looking statements, which are valid only as of the date of this release, should circumstances change.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Community Bancorp Inc Vermont



https://www.accesswire.com/744754/Community-Bancorp-Announces-Quarterly-Dividend

