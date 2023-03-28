VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / CMC Metals Ltd. ( TSXV:CMB, Financial)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTCQB:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held in person and virtually on Wednesday, December 15th, 2023.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company (the "Circular"), namely:

Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Appointing Crowe Mackay LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation.

Approving the Incentive Stock Option Plan for the Company.

A total of 21,732,831 common shares of the Company were voted by 46 shareholders at the AGM, representing approximately 15.76% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, with the following results:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR VOTES

AGAINST VOTES

WITHHELD To Set the number of Directors at Six 99.98% 0.02% 0.00 Kevin Brewer as Director 99.70% 0.00% 0.30% Graham Chisholm as Director 62.13% 0.00% 37.87% John Bossio as Director 99.94% 0.00% 0.06% Robert Wheeler as Director 62.14% 0.00% 37.86% Douglas Coleman 99.97% 0.00% 0.03% Kristian Whitehead as Director 99.99% 0.00% 0.01% Appointment of Auditors 99.14% 0.00% 0.86% Incentive Stock Option Plan 99.56% 0.44% 0.00% Other Business 71.36% 28.64%% 0.00%

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted "CMC Metals is in a strong financial position. Looking back at 2022 we have accomplished a lot and the advancement of our property portfolio is exceeding our expectations. The addition of Mr. Kristian Whitehead, a highly experienced geologist in Yukon and British Columbia and who created and operated his own exploration drilling company. He has already proven to be an asset to our company since he joined us initially as a Geological Advisor and we are looking forward to his contribution in helping us enhance shareholder value in these challenging market conditions. We are looking at a range of growth opportunities for 2023. And of course, we are especially excited about the potential of such properties as Silverknife in the Rancheria Silver District where plans to conduct a 3,000-meter program this summer are well underway."

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silverknife project (British Columbia), located in very close proximity to one of the world's highest grade underground silver-lead-zinc mines in the world (owned by Coeur Mining Inc.), the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon), Amy claims located 7km west of the Silverknife claims (British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil, Terra Nova (optioned to Highbank Mining Inc., TSX-V: HBK), and Rodney Pond (central Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

On behalf of the Board:

"John Bossio"

John Bossio, Chairman

CMC METALS LTD.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc.(Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.

President, CEO and Director

Tel: (+52) 669 198 8503

[email protected]

Suite 1000-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to [email protected] or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer directly.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."

SOURCE: CMC Metals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/744838/CMC-Metals-Announces-Results-of-its-Annual-General-Meeting-and-Welcomes-Kristian-Whitehead-P-Geo-to-the-Board-of-Directors



