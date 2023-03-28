Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For CX EMEA 2023

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its CX+EMEA event being held in London and digitally on 10–11 May 2023. At a time when consumer brands are bracing for strong, macro-level headwinds, including inflation, talent shortages, and supply chain issues, a lack of shared vision across the business is a challenge. The time is now for customer-facing functions to establish a shared, collective understanding of the customer that creates value for their customers and drives sustainable growth for their business. Forrester finds that companies with high levels of alignment across functions including CX, marketing, and digital report 2.4x higher revenue growth and 2x higher growth in profitability than those with either some or no alignment.

Featuring immersive experiences, keynote presentations, case studies, and dedicated role-based breakout sessions, CX EMEA 2023 will offer the latest research insights, models, and frameworks to help CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders align on priorities that drive long-term customer loyalty. Key topics include how to build a customer-obsessed organisation; how to leverage analytics and consumer insights to prove the ROI of CX; how to accelerate a CX practice in a digital environment; and how to navigate and protect consumer privacy.

Additionally, Forrester will celebrate its 2023 EMEA Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award winner and share how the honouree exemplifies customer obsession by putting the customer at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Attendees can also network with industry peers, experience Forrester’s CX+Certification+course, and attend an invitation-only executive programme, the Executive Leadership Exchange, to put the Forrester thought leadership presented at the conference into practice.

Noteworthy sessions include:

  • How To Lead A Customer-Obsessed Organisation. Learn the key habits of leaders who have transformed their organisations using the key tenets of customer obsession.
  • Practice Responsible Design To Drive Sustainable Value. This session will discuss why responsible design has become a business imperative and how to mitigate unintended design consequences.
  • How To Embrace Customer Lifetime Value. Fewer than half of global CX leaders can prove the ROI of their CX initiatives. This session will share how CX teams can demonstrate clear business value.
  • The Digital Leaders Of Tomorrow. This session will help define the key attributes of leading digital executives.
  • Get Ready For The Age Of Cookieless Marketing. Industry dynamics, strict privacy rules, and more protective consumer behaviours are challenging marketing. This session will offer advice to help B2C marketers succeed in this environment.

“Now more than ever, to thrive, businesses need to put customers at the heart of everything they do,” said Martin Gill, vice president and research director at Forrester and host of CX EMEA. “CX EMEA aims to show CX, marketing, and digital leaders how they can align around customer-focused priorities to craft a shared vision and turbocharge their growth engine to drive sustainable business outcomes such as better customer retention and higher revenue and profitability growth.”

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230321005054r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005054/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.