Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its CX+EMEA event being held in London and digitally on 10–11 May 2023. At a time when consumer brands are bracing for strong, macro-level headwinds, including inflation, talent shortages, and supply chain issues, a lack of shared vision across the business is a challenge. The time is now for customer-facing functions to establish a shared, collective understanding of the customer that creates value for their customers and drives sustainable growth for their business. Forrester finds that companies with high levels of alignment across functions including CX, marketing, and digital report 2.4x higher revenue growth and 2x higher growth in profitability than those with either some or no alignment.

Featuring immersive experiences, keynote presentations, case studies, and dedicated role-based breakout sessions, CX EMEA 2023 will offer the latest research insights, models, and frameworks to help CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders align on priorities that drive long-term customer loyalty. Key topics include how to build a customer-obsessed organisation; how to leverage analytics and consumer insights to prove the ROI of CX; how to accelerate a CX practice in a digital environment; and how to navigate and protect consumer privacy.

Additionally, Forrester will celebrate its 2023 EMEA Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award winner and share how the honouree exemplifies customer obsession by putting the customer at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Attendees can also network with industry peers, experience Forrester’s CX+Certification+course, and attend an invitation-only executive programme, the Executive Leadership Exchange, to put the Forrester thought leadership presented at the conference into practice.

Noteworthy sessions include:

How To Lead A Customer-Obsessed Organisation. Learn the key habits of leaders who have transformed their organisations using the key tenets of customer obsession.

Learn the key habits of leaders who have transformed their organisations using the key tenets of customer obsession. Practice Responsible Design To Drive Sustainable Value. This session will discuss why responsible design has become a business imperative and how to mitigate unintended design consequences.

This session will discuss why responsible design has become a business imperative and how to mitigate unintended design consequences. How To Embrace Customer Lifetime Value. Fewer than half of global CX leaders can prove the ROI of their CX initiatives. This session will share how CX teams can demonstrate clear business value.

Fewer than half of global CX leaders can prove the ROI of their CX initiatives. This session will share how CX teams can demonstrate clear business value. The Digital Leaders Of Tomorrow. This session will help define the key attributes of leading digital executives.

This session will help define the key attributes of leading digital executives. Get Ready For The Age Of Cookieless Marketing. Industry dynamics, strict privacy rules, and more protective consumer behaviours are challenging marketing. This session will offer advice to help B2C marketers succeed in this environment.

“Now more than ever, to thrive, businesses need to put customers at the heart of everything they do,” said Martin Gill, vice president and research director at Forrester and host of CX EMEA. “CX EMEA aims to show CX, marketing, and digital leaders how they can align around customer-focused priorities to craft a shared vision and turbocharge their growth engine to drive sustainable business outcomes such as better customer retention and higher revenue and profitability growth.”

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester’s CX EMEA event.

View the full+agenda and speakers for CX EMEA.

Members of the press interested in attending, please contact [email protected] .

. Check out the Forrester Decisions services for Customer+Experience, B2C+Marketing+Executives, and Digital+Business+%26amp%3B+Strategy.

Follow %40Forrester and #ForrCX for updates.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005054/en/