NEWARK, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Oncology Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics with its lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53, today announced an abstract accepted as a proffered paper presentation at the 2023 ESMO Sarcoma and Rare Cancers Annual Congress in Lugano, Switzerland.



Presentation Title: MDM2 inhibitor milademetan: safety profile and management of adverse events (AEs) Presentation Number: 43O Presenter: Chiara Fabbroni, MD, National Cancer Institute, Milan, Italy Session Date and Time: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 10:50am-12:10pm Central European Time Location: Hall A

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the “Resources” section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website.

About Rain Oncology Inc.

Rain Oncology Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

Media Contact

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1.617.430.7576

[email protected]