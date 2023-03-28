Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, announced that its Dexcom G6 CGM System will be available to people of all ages with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in Manitoba who meet eligibility criteria.

Manitobans of all ages with type 1 or type 2 diabetes on both basal and bolus insulin or using an insulin pump are now eligible for coverage of the Dexcom G6 CGM System through the Manitoba Pharmacare program. (Photo: Business Wire)

Expanding coverage for rtCGM to include all eligible patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes establishes Manitoba as the leader among Canadian provinces. As of this announcement, Manitoba is currently the only province in Canada that does not require an application for preapproval of coverage which means improved access for patients and reduced workload for prescribers. The ease of access for rtCGM systems is now raising the bar for other jurisdictions across Canada to follow suit.

This positive step will ensure Manitobans are empowered to improve their self-management of diabetes at home, improving their patient experience, and preserving vital health system capacity by reducing the risk of severe hypoglycemia which often results in patients requiring emergency care.

“We praise Manitoba government’s leadership in expanding its coverage for Dexcom G6 to be inclusive of all individuals living with diabetes using insulin and simplifying the administrative burden and workload for prescribers. In today’s healthcare climate, reducing this burden is a huge step forward,” says André Côté, Vice President and General Manager, Dexcom Canada. “This decision is a true representation of what supporting the diabetes community looks like. I hope more provinces follow Manitoba’s lead.”

Dexcom rtCGM use is proven to improve glycemic control1,2 and can reduce the risk of costly long-term diabetes-related complications.3 Through Manitoba Pharmacare, people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes who meet the eligibility criteria can access Dexcom G6 as of March 14, 2023.

“I’m thrilled with Manitoba’s decision to broaden access to diabetes technology to people of all ages with type 1 or type 2 diabetes,” says Dr. Jennifer Yamamoto, Assistant Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Manitoba. “More people in our province can now experience the benefits of real-time CGM for their diabetes management, which is an essential tool for increasing time spent in target glucose range, reducing occurrences of severe hypoglycemia and improving quality of life.”

Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device* or receiver, giving patients real-time glucose data without the need to scan or prick their finger routinely.† The system has customizable and predictive alerts and an urgent low alarm to help avoid potentially dangerous hypoglycemic events. The Dexcom G6 app also allows patients to share their glucose information with up to ten followers‡, enabling family, loved ones, and healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients for extra peace of mind.

Dexcom G6 also offers industry-leading connectivity through integrations with leading insulin delivery systems and digital health apps.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader in diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

* For a list of compatible devices, please visit dexcom.com/compatibility.

† If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

‡ Following requires the use of the Follow app and an Internet connection. Followers should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G6 app before making diabetes treatment decisions.

