BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, is bringing major excitement to the table this year with everything families need for their Easter celebrations, from basket goodies and sweets to Easter meal staples. Members can shop fresh food, spring décor, brand-new toys, seasonal paper goods, and so much more, all found in a “one-hop” shop.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005377/en/

Smithfield Hickory Smoked Half Spiral Ham, 9.5 - 11.5 lbs. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our members know they can shop with us for everything they need and want to make their Easter gatherings a quality, memorable time with family and friends,” said Rachael Vegas, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Members can find their family favorites for Easter dinner and brunch, candy and toys to fill their Easter baskets, plus seasonal décor and dining essentials to make their celebrations festive. By shopping at BJ’s, our members are getting an amazing value and saving time when they choose one of our many convenient, digital shopping options.”

Members can find unbeatable value on their Easter essentials both in-club and online at BJs.com. Plus, members can earn additional savings when they stock up on their Easter essentials between March 23 and April 9. When BJ’s members spend $150*, on practically anything, in one transaction between those dates, either in-club or online, they will receive a $15 digital coupon to be redeemed between April 13 and April 23. To qualify, members will need to create a digital account on BJs.com, so they can receive their coupon in their gallery, either through the BJ’s mobile app or online at BJs.com.

BJ’s also offers convenient shopping options like contactless+curbside+pickup, in-club+pickup, same-day+delivery and ship-to-home from BJs.com. If shopping in-club, members can skip the line and use BJ’s ExpressPay to scan their items as they shop, and pay in the BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+mobile+app for a quicker checkout. Even more savings can be found on the BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+mobile+app, where members can easily clip and stack coupons, including manufacturers’ coupons.

Whether families are celebrating with an Easter brunch or enjoying a sit-down dinner, BJ’s offers a wide assortment of fresh food at incredible, low prices, beating supermarket prices on national brands every day and helping members save up to 25% off grocery store prices.

Members can enjoy a wide variety of family favorites, from the main course to produce, sides, and sweets:

%3Cb%3ESmithfield+Hickory+Smoked+Half+Spiral+Ham%2C+9.5+-+11.5+lbs.%2C%3C%2Fb%3E $2.49/lb., plus a $5 off coupon available through April 9.Available in-club and with curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery.

plus a $5 off coupon available through April 9.Available in-club and with curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery. %3Cb%3EWellsley+Farms+Gourmet+Carrots%2C+2+Bags%2F1+lb.%2C%3C%2Fb%3E $6.99. Available in-club and with curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery.

Available in-club and with curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery. %3Cb%3EWellsley+Farms+Ciabatta+Rolls%2C+8+ct.%2C%3C%2Fb%3E $4.79. Available in-club and with curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery.

Available in-club and with curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery. %3Cb%3EWellsley+Farms+Carrot+Cake%2C+50+oz.%2C%3C%2Fb%3E $18.29. Available in-club and with curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery.

Available in-club and with curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery. %3Cb%3EWellsley+Farms+Naturally+Hickory+Smoked+Bacon%2C+3+pk.%2F1+lb.%2C%3C%2Fb%3E $10.99. Available in-club and with curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery.

Available in-club and with curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery. %3Cb%3EWellsley+Farms+Large+Yellow+Cupcakes%2C+12+ct.%2C%3C%2Fb%3E$12.49. Available in-club and with curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery.

Put together Easter baskets that every bunny will love with their favorite sweets and toys, all available in a “one-hop” shop. BJ’s offers a wide selection of Easter candy, plus must-have finds for family fun:

%3Cb%3EReese%27s+Milk+Chocolate+Peanut+Butter+Eggs+Candy+Bag%2C+65+Pc.%2F39.8+oz.%2C%3C%2Fb%3E $10.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Available in-club and on BJs.com. %3Cb%3EPeeps+Cookie+Cookie+Coop+Kit%2C%3C%2Fb%3E $11.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Available in-club and on BJs.com. %3Cb%3ECanvas+Easter+Basket+with+Side+Handles%3C%2Fb%3E , $24.99 . Available in-club and on BJs.com.

. Available in-club and on BJs.com. %3Cb%3EReese%27s+and+Cadbury+Easter+Egg+Variety+Pack%2C+16+ct.%2C%3C%2Fb%3E+ $11.99 . Available in-club and on BJs.com.

. Available in-club and on BJs.com. %3Cb%3EAmerican+Kids+Plush+Character+Basket%2C%3C%2Fb%3E $12.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Available in-club and on BJs.com. %3Cb%3ELicensed+3.5%22+Pullback+Vehicles%2C+3+pk.%3C%2Fb%3E , $8.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Available in-club and on BJs.com. %3Cb%3EPAAS+Megga+Decorating+Kit%3C%2Fb%3E, $9.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Make your home festive with Easter décor and family gathering essentials. With seasonal paperware, clean-ups are made easier, and unique decorations will be a staple in your celebrations for years to come:

%3Cb%3EBerkley+Jensen+Easter+Oval+Platter+Paper+Plates%2C+Mixed+Pack+-+60+ct.%2C%3C%2Fb%3E $14.99. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Available in-club and on BJs.com. %3Cb%3EBerkley+Jensen+Botanical+Bunch+Lunch+Napkin%2C+150+ct.%3C%2Fb%3E , $9.99 . Available in-club and on BJs.com.

. Available in-club and on BJs.com. %3Cb%3EBerkley+Jensen+Resin+Easter+Gnomes%2C+2+pk.%2C%3C%2Fb%3E+ $29.99, after saving $6 through April 9. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

after saving $6 through April 9. Available in-club and on BJs.com. %3Cb%3EBerkley+Jensen+Easter+Wild+Flower+%26amp%3B+Bunny+Wreath%2C%3C%2Fb%3E $29.99 after saving $10 through April 9. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

after saving $10 through April 9. Available in-club and on BJs.com. %3Cb%3EGemmy+Airblown+Inflatable+Luxe+Easter+Bunny+with+Egg%2C%3C%2Fb%3E $79.99 after saving $40 through April 9. Available in-club and on BJs.com.

Last-minute shoppers are always welcome. Most BJ’s clubs will be open on Easter, Sunday, April 9, 2023. Hours may vary by location.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by going to www.BJs.com.

*Receive a digital coupon for $15 off any purchase of $15 or more when you create an online account on BJs.com or in the BJ’s app (or have an existing online account) and spend $150+ before taxes and fees in a single qualifying transaction in-club or on BJs.com between 3/23/23 and 4/9/23. Qualifying transactions exclude items restricted by law or regulation, shipping, sales taxes and fees, bottle deposits, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco-related products, lottery tickets, gift cards, propane, BJ’s Gas®️, optical purchases, BJ's membership fees and add-ons, warranties and protection plans, BJ’s Services provided by third parties (such as BJ’s Home Improvement®, BJ’s Travel®, DoorDash, Instacart), and BJ’s B2B and Global Sales Transactions. Coupon valid only for member who makes the qualifying purchase. Coupon will post to qualifying member’s digital coupon gallery (accessible when logged into BJs.com or the BJ’s app) on 4/13/23 and must be digitally clipped to be redeemed. Coupon valid only for (1) one time use by 4/23/23 using the associated membership. Maximum coupon value is $15. No cash value. Limit one (1) coupon per member, regardless of number of qualifying transactions. Coupon valid 4/13/23 – 4/23/23 while supplies last. No rain checks. Sales tax may be due on all or part of pre-discounted price. Visit BJs.com/EasterCoupon for details.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline, and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 237 clubs and 165 BJ’s Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005377/en/