Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) (“Mobileye”) announced today that Dan Galves, Chief Communications Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in the second quarter of 2023.

BofA Securities Automotive Summit, April 4, 2023

Evercore ISI AutoTech & AI Forum, May 25, 2023

Mizuho Auto Technology Conference, May 31, 2023

Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, June 1, 2023

Fox Advisors Transportation Technology Conference, June 20, 2023

Mobileye plans to webcast its “fireside chats” when possible, with exact time and date to be posted closer to the event. For more information on and to register for and access the webcasts, please visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Mobileye’s investor relations (IR) site at ir.mobileye.com.

Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. Any additional events will be announced in due time. For the latest information, please visit the IR site.

About Mobileye Global Inc.

Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) leads the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems and delivering valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. To date, more than 125 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside. In 2022 Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mobileye.com.

