PARIS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has signed a new five-year global framework contract by Sodexo, a French multi-national company with 422,000 employees that provides food services, facilities management services, and employee benefits to 100 million consumers daily in 53 countries. This strategic relationship will enable Sodexo to accelerate its business transformation in key domains while increasing its efficiencies at a global level.

The agreement covers Sodexo's global infrastructure operations and will lead to CGI's support for the company's transformation in the areas of user experience, collaboration, network management, and cloud services, leveraging accelerators such as CGI SiteReliability360.

"This new agreement demonstrates the confidence we have in CGI as a strategic partner," said Agnès Mauffrey, Global CIO of Sodexo. "Together, we will deliver on our strategy to consolidate, standardize, and scale our infrastructure and cloud operations to enhance the overall effectiveness of our organization. With this agreement, Sodexo will benefit from CGI's expertise, experience, capacity, and know-how through its local and global delivery centers of excellence."

"Sodexo and CGI have a history of working together in various areas of the world," said CGI's Caroline de Grandmaison, President of CGI's operations in France and Luxemburg. "We are delighted to see the evolution of our partnership, and we look forward to helping Sodexo shape and accelerate their growth trajectory over the next five years. This new agreement gives us the opportunity to help advance Sodexo's digital transformation and expansion activities across the globe, improving its overall performance and driving its business growth."

CGI will pursue a range of objectives throughout the contract, including establishing a global microservice architecture and ensuring built-in productivity cost improvements, standardizing their "build and run" services across the globe, consolidating their global and regional infrastructure, and helping Sodexo focus on key value-added activities such as relationship management and business requirements analysis.

CGI has delivered IT managed services to clients across industries and the globe for more than four decades. Through an extensive global network of 30+ delivery centers, the company offers an outcome-based managed services approach that results in predictable pricing, cost savings, increased innovation, higher quality, and faster time-to-market. To learn more, visit cgi.com.

