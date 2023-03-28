electroCore's Truvaga Users Reported Improved Stress, Anxiety, Sleep, Energy and Mood in Recent Focus Group Study

1 hours ago
ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced the results of a TruvagaTM focus group study conducted earlier this year. Based on a 30-day in-home use test by an independent third-party research firm, the Truvaga product helped its users improve stress, anxiety, sleep, energy, and mood.

In the in-home focus group study, 34 participants were instructed to use the Truvaga product twice a day for 30 days to assess the product's benefits and overall user experience. Self-assessment evaluations were reported after 7 and 30 days. After 30 days, users reported the following:

  • 94% felt calmer;
  • 91% felt their mood improved;
  • 88% felt less anxious;
  • 85% felt an improvement in stress;
  • 82% felt more alert;
  • 77% had more energy; and
  • 74% felt they sleep better.

“My sleep was horrible before using this device as was my stress and anxiety,” said Diane G. a study participant. “To be honest, I really didn't think a device that I use on my neck would change either of those problems. Well, I am wrong and a little embarrassed because my sleep has not been this good in 20 years. I am finding my stress to be very minimal as well and so are others in my everyday life. My sleep is such a healthy part of my life now and I am sleeping all night, waking easily and well rested. I’m completely blown away by how much this device has turned my life completely around by using it just twice a day.”

After the study was completed, 86% of users said they will continue to use the product for ongoing overall wellness benefits.

“I am thrilled about the initial launch of our wellness product, Truvaga,” stated Michael Mansfield, VP, Marketing at electroCore. “The initial response and testimonials we received are a reminder of the benefits that can be realized by using vagus nerve stimulation and I look forward to building the Truvaga brand during 2023 through ecommerce and affiliate channels.”

Results of the focus group study can be found on our website, www.truvaga.com.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About TruvagaTM
Truvaga is a break-through handheld vagus nerve stimulator that utilizes our proven technology to quickly and gently activate the vagus nerve. It’s designed to work with the body to balance the nervous system to feel calmer, think clearer, and sleep better.

For more information, please visit www.truvaga.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects, wellness product offerings, new ecommerce site, and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments including focus group study results; the Company’s business prospects in the United States (including its e-commerce initiatives) and other new markets and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, and any measures electroCore has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Investors:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
404-736-3838
[email protected]


