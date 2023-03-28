TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Predictmedix Inc. ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)( FRA:3QP, Financial), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that the US Patent Office has granted a patent for its AI-powered technology (United States Patent Application Number: 16/892,369) for the non-invasive detection of impairment caused by alcohol and/or cannabis.

The patented technology uses multispectral imaging and speech analysis to identify and extract features from an individual, allowing the technology to determine whether the individual is exhibiting signs associated with impairment. The technology is part of the Company's Fit for Duty screening solutions, which provide contactless and bias-free screening for impairment, extreme fatigue, and infectious diseases.

The Safe Entry is a walk-thru system which uses a multispectral imaging camera and AI computing to gather key physiological information in just 2-3 seconds to determine an individual's physiological state. Unlike urine and breathalyzer tests, Safe Entry is contactless, which means no biological fluids are taken. Safe Entry is powered by AI and ML algorithms, which give individuals a fair and accurate assessment of their physiological state.

"The patent grant for our impairment screening technology is yet another milestone for Predictmedix," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer at Predictmedix. "Our proprietary technology has the potential to revolutionize the way that businesses and organizations screen for impairment. We have a lot of exciting opportunities in our pipeline and being to be at the forefront of this scientific AI breakthrough and providing proven, accurate solutions to combat impairment is a top priority for Predictmedix. Our team is dedicated to continuing to innovate and improve our technology to provide our clients with the most effective and efficient solutions. With the grant of this patent, we have strengthened our position as a leader in the health screening industry and we are excited to continue to expand our offerings and make a positive impact on workplaces and organizations around the world."

The global workplace safety market was valued at $12.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $39 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 20311 while the Drug Screening market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.97% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD $22.24 billion.2

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) ( FRA:3QP, Financial) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

