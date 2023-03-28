SunOpta Appoints Industry Veteran Diego Reynoso to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (

TSX:SOY, Financial), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced Diego Reynoso has been appointed to SunOpta’s Board of Directors.

Diego Reynoso has more than 25 years of experience in finance and operations in the food and spirits industry. The Board of Directors expects to appoint Mr. Reynoso to serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

"We are delighted to welcome Diego to our Board of Directors," said Dean Hollis, Chair of the Board of Directors of SunOpta. "His extensive finance and operational experience in the food and spirits industry, combined with his passion for sustainability and innovation, make him an excellent addition to our Board. We are confident that his insights and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and position SunOpta as a leader in sustainable plant-based foods and beverages."

Diego Reynoso currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the Prepared Foods division of Tyson Foods. Prior to joining Tyson Foods, Mr. Reynoso led the $5 billion beer division at Constellation Brands as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the division from 2017-2021. In this role, he led a team of 120 people located in the United States and Mexico and was responsible for transforming the Constellation finance team from a legacy beer distributor into a consumer products company. Prior to Constellation Brands, Mr. Reynoso held various senior finance, tax, treasury and operations roles over a 12 year period at Beam Suntory Inc.

Mr. Reynoso holds an MBA from the Instituto Panamericano de Alta Dirección and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de México.

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors at SunOpta," said Mr. Reynoso. "The Company's commitment to sustainability and innovation, and its leadership position in the plant-based foods and beverages space make it a compelling investment opportunity. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to drive long-term value for all stakeholders."

With the addition of Mr. Reynoso, SunOpta's Board of Directors now consists of eight members.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (

TSX:SOY, Financial) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN ®, Dream®, West+LifeTM and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230321005311r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005311/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.