Alignment Health taps new SVPs to steer growth in core markets, delivering high-quality, low-cost care to more seniors

1 hours ago
Health care industry veterans Tim Moorhead, Lisa Ferrari to deepen relationships, strengthen operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas

ORANGE, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health, a consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ( ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that is championing a new path in senior care, today announced the appointment of Tim Moorhead as senior vice president and regional president of North Carolina, Arizona and Texas, and Lisa Ferrari as senior vice president and regional president of Nevada and Northern California.

Reporting to Dawn Maroney, president of markets for Alignment Health, both executives will create customer value while ensuring strategic operating plans are being met in their respective markets. They also will collaborate and manage relationships with area health care professionals, health systems, medical groups, independent physician associations, local legislators and other key stakeholders to deliver state-of-the-art health plan performance and support Alignment’s overall growth.

“We’re honored to welcome Tim and Lisa to the Alignment team to help expand our footprint across the nation and elevate the care of our seniors,” said Maroney. “Tim has a long-term, high-integrity track record of guiding large-scale businesses to deliver high-growth results and increase revenue. Lisa is a veteran health care executive with strong network management and operational experience in California, Nevada and Hawaii. We value their expertise and look forward to having them help steer our growth in our core markets.”

Based in Tennessee, Moorhead brings more than 22 years of health care experience to Alignment. He is a leader in financial management, new business development, client relations and industry networking initiatives in growth-oriented, consumer-facing marketplaces. Before Alignment, he served as SVP and president for Ascension Insurance, spearheading revenue growth for Ascension’s wholly-owned and joint venture insurance subsidiaries, covering more than 1.2 million people across multiple states. He also served at Humana for 17 years in various commercial and Medicare Advantage leadership roles including market president for Humana North Carolina, where he and his team achieved growth of more than 150,000 Medicare Advantage members. Prior to his Humana tenure, Moorhead worked in the financial services industry and served on the legislative staff of the late U.S. Sen. John W. Warner from Virginia and the late U.S. Sen. Paul Coverdell of Georgia. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University with an emphasis in corporate finance and marketing management.

“Alignment is truly changing health care for seniors by delivering customized, accessible and affordable care, and I am thrilled to join the team to help take the company to new levels and positively impact the lives of our nation’s seniors,” Moorhead said.

Based in California, Ferrari brings 30 years of progressive health care industry experience to Alignment. She most recently served as the vice president of managed care for Rady Children’s Health, where she was responsible for leading strategies to improve contractual performance across all payers and various departments. Prior to that, Ferrari was Humana’s vice president of network strategy and operations in California, Nevada and Hawaii. Previous leadership positions include vice president of network management in Southern California for United Healthcare and regional vice president of network management for Anthem Blue Cross. She holds a Juris Doctor from Thomas Jefferson School of Law and a master’s degree of public health in health services administration from San Diego State University.

“Everyone at Alignment is extremely passionate about delivering premier health care to seniors, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside this dedicated team to improve the quality of care and outcomes for our members,” Ferrari said.

About Alignment Health
Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

