BOSTON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( SNSE), an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SNS-101, a conditionally active VISTA-blocking antibody, in patients with solid tumors.



SNS-101 is a conditionally active, human monoclonal IgG1 antibody designed to selectively block the VISTA checkpoint in the tumor microenvironment, which acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. Preclinical studies have demonstrated SNS-101’s potential to inhibit tumor growth as monotherapy, significantly enhance the anti-tumor effects of PD-1 blockade, avoid poor pharmacokinetics from target-mediated drug disposition and lower the risk of cytokine release syndrome. Sensei plans to evaluate SNS-101 as a novel treatment for patients with solid cancers, as both a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( SNSE) is an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable checkpoints and other immunosuppressive signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditional binding monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4), as well as SNS-103, also a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “believe”, “designed to,” “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Sensei’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the development of Sensei’s product candidates and platforms; the potential safety profile of Sensei’s product candidates, including SNS-101; the potential benefits and efficacy of Sensei’s product candidates, including SNS-101; and the commencement of the planned clinical trial for SNS-101. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the development of therapeutic product candidates, such as the risk that any one or more of Sensei’s product candidates will not be successfully developed or commercialized; the risk that the FDA will not permit the Company’s IND for SNS-101 to go into effect in a timely manner or at all; the risk of delay or cessation of any planned clinical trials of Sensei’s product candidates; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical studies, including the preclinical studies described in this press release, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving Sensei’s product candidates; the risk that Sensei’s product candidates or procedures in connection with the administration thereof will not have the safety or efficacy profile that Sensei anticipates; risks associated with Sensei’s dependence on third-party suppliers and manufacturers, including sole source suppliers, over which Sensei may not always have full control; risks regarding the accuracy of Sensei’s estimates of expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Sensei’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 8, 2022 and Sensei’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Sensei as of the date of this release, and Sensei assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

