Campbell Lutyens and J.P. Morgan announce strategic collaboration in the secondary advisory market

1 hours ago
Campbell Lutyens and J.P. Morgan are pleased to announce the establishment of a strategic collaboration to jointly offer their advisory services on single-asset and concentrated multi-asset continuation fund secondary transactions. The offering will enable clients to benefit from Campbell Lutyens’ and J.P. Morgan’s global, market leading secondary and Investment banking advisory practices, respectively.

The proposition combines J.P. Morgan’s global top-tier investment banking services with Campbell Lutyens’ leading global placement and secondary advisory platform, creating a best-in-class global offering for single-asset and concentrated multi-asset continuation funds. It will be available for clients across all regions and sectors in which Campbell Lutyens and J.P. Morgan both operate. The offering provides access to Campbell Lutyens’ secondaries expertise focused on fund structuring and capital raising from secondaries and institutional investors along with J.P. Morgan’s M&A services, industry expertise and capital raising capabilities.

“We are delighted to be working with J.P. Morgan and believe that our combined capabilities and experience offer a compelling proposition in the secondary advisor market,” said Immanuel Rubin, head of European and Asia Pacific secondary advisory and Gerald Cooper, head of North American secondary advisory at Campbell Lutyens. “Our clients will now have the option to benefit from the resources and expertise of both of our franchises when seeking to complete these types of complex secondary transactions.”

“The secondaries market is a fast growing and important market for our private equity and infrastructure clients globally,” said Anu Aiyengar, Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at J.P. Morgan. “Through our unique collaboration and complementary skillsets, we will be able to provide our clients with a comprehensive and differentiated service offering for their continuation fund projects.”

Campbell Lutyens has advised on more than US$125 billion of secondary transaction volume, completing over 290 successful secondary portfolio sales and advisory mandates. Its secondary advisory practice includes more than 50 professionals across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

About Campbell Lutyens

Campbell Lutyens is a global and independent private markets advisor, providing fund placement, secondary advisory and GP capital advisory services to leading fund managers and investors. With specialist knowledge in private equity, infrastructure, private credit and sustainable investing, the firm has a team of 220 operating from offices in London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, Hong Kong and Singapore.

www.campbell-lutyens.com

About J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank is a global leader across banking, markets and securities services. The world’s most important corporations, governments and institutions entrust us with their business in more than 100 countries. With $28.6 trillion of assets under custody and $649.7 billion in deposits, the Corporate & Investment Bank provides strategic advice, raises capital, manages risk and extends liquidity in markets around the world. Further information about J.P. Morgan is available at www.jpmorgan.com.

