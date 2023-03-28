EonX Technologies Inc. Launches Symbion Elite Rewards Loyalty & Payments Platform

2 hours ago
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") EonX is pleased to announce its partnership with Symbion to launch its new Symbion Elite Rewards payments and loyalty platform.

Symbion is a national wholesaler of healthcare services and products with over 3,800 pharmacy customers across Australia.

The new Symbion Elite Rewards program will enable wholesale pharmacy customers* to earn points and access rewards simply by paying their Symbion statements via the Symbion Elite Rewards platform.

Customers can earn up to one ‘Symbion Elite Reward Point' for every dollar on bill payments made through the Symbion Elite Rewards platform, which is operated and powered by EonX.

The Symbion Elite Rewards platform will process American Express, VISA and Mastercard credit and debit cards, BPAY and Direct Debit.

Symbion Elite Rewards Points which are accumulated on the platform can be used to pay future bills, redeemed for rewards with leading retail brands, or transferred to participating airline partners for domestic and international flights, upgrades and more.

EonX President & Group CEO, Andrew Kallen, said "We are proud to be partnering with Symbion on delivering this truly unique platform that combines payments and loyalty for Symbion customers. This platform could redefine the way customers engage and transact, whilst adding inherent value and strengthening customer loyalty".

* Customers must use Symbion as their primary wholesaler.

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business and consumers to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Andrew Kallen" Andrew Kallen, CEO

For more information about EonX, contact:
Andrew Kallen
Chief Executive Officer
EONX Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +18036767776
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EonX Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744885/EonX-Technologies-Inc-Launches-Symbion-Elite-Rewards-Loyalty-Payments-Platform

