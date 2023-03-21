Coya+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) (“Coya” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multiple therapeutic platforms intended to enhance Treg function, including biologics and cell therapies, today announced it will host a conference call to present positive clinical+data+announced+earlier+today, of Coya’s proprietary investigational biologic combination, COYA 302, in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), today at 8:00am ET.

During the call, Dr. Stanley Appel, the chair of Coya’s Scientific Advisory Board, will provide commentary on the data summarizing work conducted at his lab at Houston Methodist Hospital. Following Dr. Appel's comment's, Dr. Howard Berman, Coya's CEO, and Dr. Adrian Hepner, Coya's CMO, will provide additional comments on the impact of this data on Coya's clinical pipeline and upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones.

Conference Call Information

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 666962

Live Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2956%2F47797

Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 47797

Webcast replay link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2956%2F47797

About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: COYA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells (“Tregs”) to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. Dysfunctional Tregs underlie numerous conditions including neurodegenerative, metabolic, and autoimmune diseases, and this cellular dysfunction may lead to a sustained inflammation and oxidative stress resulting in lack of homeostasis of the immune system. Coya’s investigational product candidate pipeline leverages multiple therapeutic modalities aimed at restoring the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory functions of Tregs. Coya’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. Coya’s 300 Series product candidates, COYA 301 and COYA 302, are biologic therapies intended to enhance Treg function and expand Treg numbers. COYA 301 is a cytokine biologic for subcutaneous administration intended to enhance Treg function and expand Treg numbers in vivo, and COYA 302 is a biologic combination for subcutaneous and/or intravenous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages. These two mechanisms may be additive or synergistic in suppressing inflammation. For more information about Coya, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com.

About Muscle Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

