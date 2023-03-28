2023 faculty include Founder Peter Diamandis, Tony Robbins, will.i.am, Andrew Ng and Jacqueline Novogratz.



Los Angeles, CA., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, announced today that CEO Cameron Chell has been chosen to present at Abundance360’s annual conference, March 20 – 23 in Los Angeles.

Each year at the A360 Summit, three presenters are selected to present their “Moonshot” to the audience of thought leaders, financiers, technologists, and futurists. Chell will present his Moonshot: “Creating the Internet of Drones to Serve Global Humanitarian Needs.”

Abundance360 (A360) is an entrepreneurial community that brings together a curated global community of entrepreneurs, executives, and investors committed to understanding and leveraging exponential technologies to transform their businesses. The A360 Summit aims to provide entrepreneurs with the approach of what happens when you shoot for 10x vs. 10% growth.

2023 faculty include founder Peter Diamandis, business strategist Tony Robbins, tech entrepreneur will.i.am, Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.AI and Jacqueline Novogratz, founder and CEO, Acumen.

“I am incredibly humbled by the opportunity to speak alongside and in front of such an esteemed group,” said Chell. “Drones can do so many things so efficiently including acquiring data and saving lives. At Draganfly, we are deeply passionate about data-driven AI humanitarianism. I look forward to presenting the Global DroneAid Moonshot; Creating the Internet of Drones to Serve Global Humanitarian Needs.”

