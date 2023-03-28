Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced availability of the Kyndryl Data and AI Console, a new solution that integrates data operations and provides customers a better way to facilitate seamless data flows and reliable data delivery to enable faster, more informed business decisions.

Built with a unified service plane, the Kyndryl+Data+and+AI+Console provides organizations a dashboard that offers a unified view into their data lifecycle and data estate, increasing the health of their data pipeline and data observability. With these features, organizations can now monitor and manage their data from the point of creation to the time of consumption and gain support in proactively mitigating data risks and improving data governance by predicting irregularities and data incidents. The console also allows organizations to have data catalogs, automated tagging and the ability to trace data lineage, providing the entire enterprise with access to high quality data, while also improving reliability and trust.

“Organizations want to use data insights in their decision making more, and the Kyndryl Data and AI Console helps make that desire a reality,” says Nicolas Sekkaki, Applications, Data and AI global practice leader for Kyndryl. “The Kyndryl Data and AI Console enables them to run more efficiently by allowing a unified view of their data – and its lineage and lifecycle – through one solution.”

As customers strive to become more data-driven, built with an open architecture, the Kyndryl Data and AI Console can integrate within their existing technology environment, leveraging existing investments, while continuing to support modernization.

For more information about the Kyndryl Data and AI Console, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.kyndryl.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fservices%2Fdata%3C%2Fb%3E.

