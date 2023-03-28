Q4 Inc. Advances Website Management Experience with Accelerated Updates and Continued Focus on Precision

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, is excited to announce enhancements to the Q4+Website+Management application for investor relations professionals, providing a faster and more secure way to manage their IR website. Only Q4 delivers a complete and holistic content management experience that gives clients the ability to choose the update method that best fits their needs.

Through the most innovative IR website management technology, clients will experience a process that more easily documents requests, accelerates time to staging, delivers previews, and allows them to publish their changes immediately. Using the most secure approach to disclose material information, the Q4 interface enables IR efficiency by replacing email threads with an error-proof and guided workflow to ensure fast and accurate updates.

“In today’s fast moving markets, we know that all IR teams need the ability to update their IR websites with speed and accuracy,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “With these enhancements, we are providing thousands of our clients, including agencies, with the fastest and most secure way to manage all of their most critical IR website updates.”

This new functionality will allow for a broad range of updates, including presentations, events, and news to be made in minutes, leaving more time for IR professionals to focus on the quality of the communication, rather than the logistics of change management.

“Enabling IROs with a more efficient way to make accurate updates to their website will alleviate stress, save time, and give them the assurance they deserve knowing they are supported by a trusted partner who delivers a five star-rated experience,” remarked Heaps.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Capital Connect platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. Capital Connect is the only holistic capital markets platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

