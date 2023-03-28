Jefferies Issues 2023 ESG/DEI Report

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: JEF) announced the publication of Jefferies’ annual ESG/DEI Report, which can be viewed in full here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jefferies.com%2FCMSFiles%2FJefferies.com%2FFiles%2FSustainability%2FJefferies-2023-ESG-DEI-Report.pdf.

This report shows how Jefferies’ team of driven professionals is advancing key environmental, social, and governance priorities that strengthen the many communities in which we live and work.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented: “In 2022, we continued to make progress on our ESG and DEI initiatives, most notably by fully offsetting the impact of our carbon emissions, increasing the number of U.N. Sustainable Development Goal-linked bonds brought to market, and supporting deals that will help create social impact and accelerate the world’s energy transition. We still have a long way to go to achieve our ESG and DEI goals, but we are confident we will get there because our entire team is motivated and committed to reach them.”

Other highlights from Jefferies’ 2023 DEI/ESG report include:

  • We achieved 100% renewable energy through the purchase of environmental attribute certificates in volumes matching energy consumed globally. In 2023, Jefferies also plans to report for the first time the indirect (Scope 3) emissions that occur throughout our value chain.
  • We adopted a Sustainable Investment Statement for all our stakeholders to define how we approach the myriad aspects of sustainable investing and finance.
  • Five of Jefferies' 12 Board members are now of diverse gender or ethnicity, which gives us one of the most diverse boards in our industry.
  • We began publishing our EEO-1 statistics and have committed to conducting a racial equity audit.
  • We donated $18,247,821 to charitable causes, including over $14 million to the people of Ukraine through our annual Global Trading Day, where Jefferies donates 100% of the net global trading commissions for all trading in equities, fixed income, and foreign exchange by our clients.

About Jefferies

Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, we offer insights and expertise to investors, companies and governments.

Source: Care of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

