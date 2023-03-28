CareCloud to Highlight Chronic Care Management and Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions at AMGA Annual Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced it will showcase its innovative suite of digital health solutions in booth 537 at the American Medical Group Association (AMGA) Annual Conference from March 28-31 in Chicago.

CareCloud Wellness, launched in early 2022, is a digital health platform offering chronic care management and remote patient monitoring to reduce the burden of in-person visits on physicians, while empowering patients to manage their health proactively. It also enables providers to participate in the government's chronic care management incentive program, allowing them to increase revenue streams and grow their practices. CareCloud Wellness leverages the latest technologies to remotely monitor patients' health status, track medication adherence, and manage care plans in real-time, allowing providers to detect potential issues before they escalate. Overall, the platform represents a major step forward in healthcare innovation, enabling providers to deliver more effective care, while empowering patients to take control of their health and well-being.

CareCloud’s Karl Johnson, who will be in CareCloud’s booth at the conference, highlighted the potential benefits of offering chronic care management and remote patient monitoring services. “These powerful digital health services are often covered by Medicare and some private insurers, which can provide a new revenue stream for medical practices. Additionally, they can improve the quality of care and patient outcomes, leading to increased patient satisfaction and referrals. By reducing the need for in-person visits and associated costs, medical practices can attract more patients and improve their financial performance and reputation.”

AMGA is a highly respected organization representing a significant part of the U.S. population, with a membership of 400 medical groups and health systems, including 177,000 physicians and 142 million patients. The Annual Conference is a major event for medical group and health system executives to share their experiences and learn about the most effective healthcare management and delivery practices.

For more information about CareCloud's comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud
CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

