Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its partnership with Alaska Pacific University (APU) to design and upgrade existing infrastructure at the institution’s Thomas Training Center on Eagle Glacier, a world-class training ground for APU Nordic Ski Center’s Winter Olympic athletes and world championship cross country skiing hopefuls.

In partnership with Olgoonik Construction Services, LLC, an Alaska-based Native Corporation, Ameresco will work to install a new boiler, baseboard heaters, convection heaters, water heaters and retrofit the facilities’ existing 750-gallon water tank with a new 500-gallon water tank. Implemented upgrades will help reduce Thomas Nordic Training Center’s energy consumption, which will work to advance and improve the facility's wastewater treatment and water conservation efforts.

Originally built in 1987, the Thomas Training Center is operated by APU Nordic Ski Center and is located on a glacier mountaintop south of Anchorage, serving as a hub for Nordic athletic training opportunities during summer months. At an elevation of 5,500 feet, the training location resides on remote Forest Service land. Project operations will factor in the transportation of materials from sea level to the mountain apex through the use of helicopter deliveries. The majority of Ameresco’s work will be performed during the summer and fall of 2023.

“The Thomas Training Center on Eagle Glacier continues to be one of the top athletic training facilities for cross country skiers in the United States,” said Erik Flora, Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center Director & Head Coach. “We are thrilled to see the cost savings that the facility improvements will deliver. Our hope is to continue to create an exceptional and comfortable experience for all of our athletes and staff while reducing our energy consumption.”

Upon completion, the Thomas Training Center will have the capacity to house 16 residents, including athletes and coaches. The facility and surrounding location present variable conditions similar to those that skiers and other winter athletes experience when competing overseas.

“We are so honored to help lead the design and development of such a unique project for Alaska Pacific University’s Thomas Nordic Training Center,” said Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Ameresco. “The unique location, combined with the necessary infrastructure specifications, provide the opportunity for advanced project designs. We plan to provide our partners with a comprehensive center that will allow world-class athletes to perform at an elite level in a comfortable and energy efficient environment.”

Construction is expected to be completed in October 2023. Upon completion, Ameresco will have potentially installed the highest (by elevation) boiler in the state of Alaska.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner, and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state, and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About APU Nordic Ski Center

APU Nordic Ski Center is located on the campus of Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage, Alaska. It was established in the 60’s as a new model for creating international success in American Nordic skiing. The model supports long term development and is structured to help athletes prepare for a long and successful career. The club is made up of a multi-tiered system. The program encompasses an elite team which focuses on international excellence, a university ski team that is a steppingstone to the elite team and focuses on development of college-aged student athletes, and finally programs from elementary school-aged children through masters/adults, which focuses on promotion of skiing in the Anchorage, Alaska community.

About Alaska Pacific University

Alaska Pacific University provides a world-class, hands-on, culturally responsive educational experience in collaboration with our students, communities, and Tribal partners. APU is a fully accredited four-year Alaska Native-serving and tribally controlled University offering academic programs ranging from certificates to a doctoral program. APU continues to add and maintain programs and degrees that serve all Alaskans and attract local, national, and international students and attention.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was not included in our previously reported awarded or contracted backlog as of December 31, 2022.

