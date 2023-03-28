MIAMI, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. ( SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the health & wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, announced today the publication of its recently updated investor fact sheet for the first half of 2023.



As stated more fully in the updated material, the nutraceutical industry is highly fragmented and is experiencing significant growth. The nutraceutical industry is expecting to reach $720 billion in size by 2027. Leveraging its buy-and-build M&A strategy that is focused on both vertical and horizontal integration, Smart for Life, Inc. and its management team believes it is poised to benefit from the projected rapid expansion of these dynamic industry trends going forward.

The updated investor fact sheet provides an overview of Smart for Life’s business model and the company's growth potential, in addition to serving as a resource for both existing shareholders and prospective investors.

Smart for Life’s updated investor fact sheet can be viewed and downloaded by navigating to: www.smartforlifecorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/SMFL-Investor-Brief-Q2-2023.pdf.

As the Company expands its awareness initiatives going forward, investors can also find the most current information and material through Smart for Life’s investor portal and can sign up for news alerts at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center/

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. ( SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on Health & Wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a buy-and-build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

[email protected]