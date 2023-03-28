Procore Launches Construction Insurance Brokerage to Empower Builders

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced its latest offering, Procore Risk Advisors, which will simplify and improve one of the construction industry’s biggest challenges: insurance. Procore Risk Advisors is a modern construction brokerage offering enhanced insurance solutions, including exclusive A+ rated insurance programs in partnership with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and Swiss Re.

"For the past two decades, Procore’s vision has been to improve the lives of everyone in construction, and Procore Risk Advisors helps us further this vision by modernizing the construction insurance space,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder, President and CEO of Procore. “Bringing everyone in construction onto a global platform has clear benefits: better communication, less rework, and safer projects—all of which helps mitigate risk. It also means construction decision makers around the globe are generating a tremendous amount of data that they can leverage to enhance insurance underwriting decisions helping to mitigate their risk.”

Procore Risk Advisors rewards Procore customers for their risk mitigation and technology adoption by leveraging data-based insights from Procore's construction platform to help drive the insurance terms, pricing, and capacity customers have earned.

“Procore’s technology platform captures data on multiple aspects of a construction project, from field to office,” explained Paul Lyandres, President of Fintech at Procore. “Procore Risk Advisors combines construction expertise, real-time data insights, and technology to unlock better insurance and surety outcomes for builders.”

Procore Risk Advisors combines:

  • Exclusive capacity: In-house underwriting programs with rapid quote times backed by A+ rated carriers.
  • Improved terms: Procore aims to help clients secure more favorable terms by leveraging data-driven insights from the Procore platform.
  • Construction expertise: Expert risk partner with experience mitigating risk with technology and an App Marketplace with more than 400 partners.

“Procore Risk Advisors combined phenomenal construction risk expertise with the unique ability to use data to represent our superior operational efficiency, risk management, and financial controls,” said Casey French, CEO of Clark Construction Inc. “This resulted in drastically improved terms, making us more competitive. The executive team feels safe and secure with Procore as our partner.”

To learn more, register for Procore’s upcoming webinar on April 11 here.

Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada, and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

Procore Risk Advisors (PRA) is a brand of Procore Insurance Services, Inc. Surety and insurance products provided by Procore Insurance Services, Inc., 221 W 6th Street, Suite 1800, Austin, TX 78701. Licensing+Information

www.procore.com

PROCORE-IR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230321005294r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005294/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.