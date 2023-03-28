Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced its latest offering, Procore Risk Advisors, which will simplify and improve one of the construction industry’s biggest challenges: insurance. Procore Risk Advisors is a modern construction brokerage offering enhanced insurance solutions, including exclusive A+ rated insurance programs in partnership with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and Swiss Re.

"For the past two decades, Procore’s vision has been to improve the lives of everyone in construction, and Procore Risk Advisors helps us further this vision by modernizing the construction insurance space,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder, President and CEO of Procore. “Bringing everyone in construction onto a global platform has clear benefits: better communication, less rework, and safer projects—all of which helps mitigate risk. It also means construction decision makers around the globe are generating a tremendous amount of data that they can leverage to enhance insurance underwriting decisions helping to mitigate their risk.”

Procore Risk Advisors rewards Procore customers for their risk mitigation and technology adoption by leveraging data-based insights from Procore's construction platform to help drive the insurance terms, pricing, and capacity customers have earned.

“Procore’s technology platform captures data on multiple aspects of a construction project, from field to office,” explained Paul Lyandres, President of Fintech at Procore. “Procore Risk Advisors combines construction expertise, real-time data insights, and technology to unlock better insurance and surety outcomes for builders.”

Procore Risk Advisors combines:

Exclusive capacity: In-house underwriting programs with rapid quote times backed by A+ rated carriers.

Improved terms: Procore aims to help clients secure more favorable terms by leveraging data-driven insights from the Procore platform.

Construction expertise: Expert risk partner with experience mitigating risk with technology and an App Marketplace with more than 400 partners.

“Procore Risk Advisors combined phenomenal construction risk expertise with the unique ability to use data to represent our superior operational efficiency, risk management, and financial controls,” said Casey French, CEO of Clark Construction Inc. “This resulted in drastically improved terms, making us more competitive. The executive team feels safe and secure with Procore as our partner.”

