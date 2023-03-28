LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Pat Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) , a critical metals separation technology company executing an ESG-centered plan toward establishing a comprehensive North American critical metals supply chain.

To begin the interview, Ryan discussed the rising demand for critical metals and provided insight into how Ucore is working to limit Western reliance on Chinese supply chains.

“Ucore Rare Metals is involved with critical metals separation technology. A lot of new 21st century tech – from wind energy to electric vehicles – is driven by critical metals,” Ryan said. “These critical metals are the things that make the batteries work – metals like lithium, cobalt and nickel – or electric vehicle motor components… made with rare earth elements and oxides… China has actually cornered the market on a lot of these materials, particularly rare earth elements and some of the battery metals. As you look at the global landscape, you’ve got to figure out ways to feed the North American and European opportunities… Ucore is focused on putting the hammer right on the nail in the mid-market of critical metal processing and refining.”

Ryan then discussed his professional background and how it prepared him for his current role at Ucore.

“I’m a mechanical engineer, but I had a career in the automotive industry. I founded a tier one automotive company about 26 years ago that developed with innovative ideas and materials. A tier one supplier is the most difficult and complex position to be in. You’re supplying customers like Stellantis, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan and Toyota, and you get to understand their profiles and what is required to do business with these companies. I’ve had a career of doing that, as well as building industrial plants that go from inventive ideas to innovation and commercialization… I’m very comfortable with the critical metals market, because the need for westernized technology to be scaled to commercial levels has been in my wheelhouse throughout my career.”

Ryan next turned his attention to Ucore’s recent milestones.

“When the pandemic hit, the approach toward globalization became a little more localized, and that created an opportunity, particularly with renewable energy. In 2022, as supply chains started to normalize, our team really focused on taking the technology that we had acquired and developing a commercial demo plant that allows us to run campaigns, measure various metrics and understand what the technology can do… That plant is now running in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. We also worked on upstream relations with U.S.-friendly rare earth concentrate companies looking for an ex-China solution because of rising geopolitical tensions… These all provide really good inputs for our first separation plant, which is targeted for Louisiana.”

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People’s Republic of China’s control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Alaska and Canada and the longer-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com/corporateupdate

