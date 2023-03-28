Capstone+Green+Energy+Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced that Horizon+Power+Systems, Capstone’s exclusive distributor for the Rocky Mountain States, Western Canada, Oklahoma, and Arizona, secured a follow-on order for two Capstone C1000 Signature Series microturbines. The order is scheduled to be commissioned during the third quarter of 2023.

“Capstone microturbines create loyal customers, and this order is a great example. This customer has been using Capstone Green Energy microturbine technology since 2010, and continues to return for additional systems,” said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. “They have implemented our low emission systems at multiple, remote, unstaffed facilities across their operations in Wyoming. Capstone microturbines continue to deliver reliable, low-emission power where the customer needs it most.”

The microturbine will power a remote natural gas compression facility and run on high-pressure natural gas (HPNG). The customer indicated that it selected Capstone based on its ongoing, positive experiences with Capstone products. Their current equipment has operated continuously for several years, despite being subjected to harsh conditions and extreme weather events.

“The customer’s current fleet of 15 microturbines have an average 99% uptime,” said Sam Henry, President of Horizon Power Systems. “The company knows the reliability and low maintenance of microturbine-based energy systems. Even with the catastrophic storms that have rolled through the Basin this year, the microturbine fleet has maintained its near-perfect uptime. Capstone microturbines meet Wyoming’s stringent air quality rules and make permitting very easy,” added Henry.

Capstone+Green+Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22, it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last four years are estimated to be approximately $911 million in energy savings and approximately 1,503,100 tons of carbon savings.

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding growth expectations and other statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and departures and other changes in management and other key employees. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason.

