In its 10th year of providing mortgage-free homes to deserving veterans, national homebuilder PulteGroup has broken ground on a new home for U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Lucio Gaytan. Awarded through its Built+to+Honor%26reg%3B program, the Gaytan family will join Pulte’s Sapphire+Point+at+Lakewood+Ranch community when the home is complete later this year.

“It is a privilege for our team to build this home and express our gratitude to SFC Gaytan for his 22 years of service for our country,” said Josh Graeve, president of PulteGroup’s Southwest Florida Division. “The Lakewood Ranch community is the perfect place for the Gaytan family to call home, and we are so excited for the many happy memories they will create there together.”

The Gaytan family was escorted to the site of their new home by Patriot Guard riders, surrounded by friendly faces lining the streets with welcoming cheers at the groundbreaking ceremony. Their new single-story 2,200+ square foot single-family home is being built with features to accommodate SFC Gaytan’s needs. The home will be ready this summer for the family to move in and join the vibrant Lakewood Ranch community.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Gaytan family to Lakewood Ranch,” said Laura Cole, senior vice president at Lakewood Ranch. “They will be part of a strong and supportive community that has already embraced them, before construction had even begun on their new home.”

PulteGroup awarded this home in partnership with Building+Homes+for+Heroes%26reg%3B, a national non-profit organization devoted to bringing renewed hope and service to injured veterans. The Company’s Built to Honor program was launched in 2013 to recognize and thank returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing them with mortgage-free homes. Over the past 10 years, PulteGroup has delivered 76 new-construction homes to veterans nationwide.

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Lucio Gaytan

Army Sergeant First Class Lucio Gaytan joined the military in 1996 and served for more than two decades. While training for a deployment to Afghanistan in 2005, he was injured during a parachute jump and sustained injuries to his neck and spine from a severe landing fall. Despite his injuries, he completed his deployment overseas and continued to serve until he was physically unable. After being transferred to the Warrior Transition Battalion, he medically retired in 2018.

For his service to his country, SFC Gaytan has been awarded several military honors, including the Bronze Star Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/ 4 Campaign Stars, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

SFC Gaytan has undergone many medical procedures to help with his injuries, but still suffers from chronic pain and a traumatic brain injury (TBI), hearing loss and tinnitus. Despite his injuries, SFC Gaytan is a participant in adaptive sports, such as wheelchair basketball, wheelchair football, and has even taken part in the Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games for Team SOCOM.

