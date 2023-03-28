BullFrog AI Now Featured on Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform

Webull’s community of 1.3+ million active participants can now access BullFrog AI's profile on the leading mobile-first brokerage platform

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG; BFRGW) ("Bullfrog AI" or the "Company"), a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine, is pleased to announce it is now featured on the new Webull Corporate Communication services platform. The BullFrog AI portal on the Webull platform will help provide the Company with a direct line of communication with its shareholders while providing BullFrog AI's followers with instant notifications regarding corporate content like company news, earnings reports, investor presentations, and more.

"We're excited to be part of a select group of listed companies featured on Webull, a leading mobile-first brokerage platform with a unique community-driven experience," said BullFrog AI’s founder and CEO, Vin Singh. “The Webull platform will enable BullFrog AI to take advantage of a convenient and efficient digital communications channel to reach the platform's more than 1.3 million active investors while also allowing us to easily share content with them in real-time.”

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a broker headquartered in New York that features an electronic trading platform, accessible via mobile app and desktop computer, for the commission-free trading of stocks, exchange traded funds, options, margins, and cryptocurrencies. Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Webull serves tens of millions of mainly retail users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors 24/7 access to financial markets around the world. Webull provides up-to-the-minute market data, news, and powerful analytical tools at their fingertips to help formulate their investment strategies and can put those strategies to work on our trading platform, where they can trade global stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrencies, and fractional shares. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics. In addition to providing exceptional trading technology, Webull is also fully compliant with local USA regulatory requirements.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development. Using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform, BullFrog AI aims to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics, and impacting the lives of countless patients that may have otherwise not received the therapies they need.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Media Contacts:

Bullfrog AI

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
[email protected]
800-733-2447

SOURCE: BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.

