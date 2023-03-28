GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG; BFRGW) ("Bullfrog AI" or the "Company"), a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine, is pleased to announce it is now featured on the new Webull Corporate Communication services platform. The BullFrog AI portal on the Webull platform will help provide the Company with a direct line of communication with its shareholders while providing BullFrog AI's followers with instant notifications regarding corporate content like company news, earnings reports, investor presentations, and more.



"We're excited to be part of a select group of listed companies featured on Webull, a leading mobile-first brokerage platform with a unique community-driven experience," said BullFrog AI’s founder and CEO, Vin Singh. “The Webull platform will enable BullFrog AI to take advantage of a convenient and efficient digital communications channel to reach the platform's more than 1.3 million active investors while also allowing us to easily share content with them in real-time.”

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a broker headquartered in New York that features an electronic trading platform, accessible via mobile app and desktop computer, for the commission-free trading of stocks, exchange traded funds, options, margins, and cryptocurrencies. Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Webull serves tens of millions of mainly retail users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors 24/7 access to financial markets around the world. Webull provides up-to-the-minute market data, news, and powerful analytical tools at their fingertips to help formulate their investment strategies and can put those strategies to work on our trading platform, where they can trade global stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrencies, and fractional shares. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics. In addition to providing exceptional trading technology, Webull is also fully compliant with local USA regulatory requirements.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development. Using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform, BullFrog AI aims to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics, and impacting the lives of countless patients that may have otherwise not received the therapies they need.

Safe Harbor Statement

