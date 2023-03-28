Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, has announced that the company has joined the Responsible Business Alliance (“RBA”) as an affiliate member. In this capacity, Belden demonstrates the company’s commitment to progressively align operations with the RBA Code of Conduct. The RBA seeks to improve global supply chains by supporting and encouraging member companies and their suppliers to improve working and operational conditions, driving sustainable value for workers, the environment and business.

“As we near the one-year anniversary of the announcement of our ESG goals, we are proud to have aligned with organizations such as the RBA and others as we work collectively with businesses around the world to make an impact for safe, fair, and equitable working conditions and responsible environmental stewardship,” said Leah Tate, Senior Vice President Human Resources. “While we are early in our ESG journey, we know that joining forces with others will provide us with a powerful platform to learn from fellow leaders and be part of a mission that we feel so strongly about.”

In addition to its recent membership in the RBA, Belden has strategically aligned with additional organizations selected for their knowledge base and resources to support the advancement of Belden%26rsquo%3Bs+ESG+goals.

In 2022, Belden rejoined the UN Global Compact, which is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. The association focuses on supporting companies to align strategies and operations standards for human rights, responsible labor, environmental and anti-corruption practices. Belden also became a member of the UN Global Compact’s Caring for Climate group, in which 400 companies from 60 countries have made a lasting commitment to address climate change.

“Belden’s ESG strategy is something that we’re living and striving toward each day,” said Ashish Chand, President and CEO. “We’ve committed to accomplishing a specific set of goals by 2025 because we know that doing so will support our business objectives, allow our people to flourish and create positive impact on the environment and in communities around the world. Our associates are already fully engaged in leveraging the tools and resources available through the RBA, the UN Global Compact, and Caring for Climate. Belden is proud to be part of a global community of companies working to create a better tomorrow for everyone.”

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005090/en/