Belden Joins Responsible Business Alliance to Support Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Goals

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, has announced that the company has joined the Responsible Business Alliance (“RBA”) as an affiliate member. In this capacity, Belden demonstrates the company’s commitment to progressively align operations with the RBA Code of Conduct. The RBA seeks to improve global supply chains by supporting and encouraging member companies and their suppliers to improve working and operational conditions, driving sustainable value for workers, the environment and business.

“As we near the one-year anniversary of the announcement of our ESG goals, we are proud to have aligned with organizations such as the RBA and others as we work collectively with businesses around the world to make an impact for safe, fair, and equitable working conditions and responsible environmental stewardship,” said Leah Tate, Senior Vice President Human Resources. “While we are early in our ESG journey, we know that joining forces with others will provide us with a powerful platform to learn from fellow leaders and be part of a mission that we feel so strongly about.”

In addition to its recent membership in the RBA, Belden has strategically aligned with additional organizations selected for their knowledge base and resources to support the advancement of Belden%26rsquo%3Bs+ESG+goals.

In 2022, Belden rejoined the UN Global Compact, which is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. The association focuses on supporting companies to align strategies and operations standards for human rights, responsible labor, environmental and anti-corruption practices. Belden also became a member of the UN Global Compact’s Caring for Climate group, in which 400 companies from 60 countries have made a lasting commitment to address climate change.

“Belden’s ESG strategy is something that we’re living and striving toward each day,” said Ashish Chand, President and CEO. “We’ve committed to accomplishing a specific set of goals by 2025 because we know that doing so will support our business objectives, allow our people to flourish and create positive impact on the environment and in communities around the world. Our associates are already fully engaged in leveraging the tools and resources available through the RBA, the UN Global Compact, and Caring for Climate. Belden is proud to be part of a global community of companies working to create a better tomorrow for everyone.”

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers the infrastructure that makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and secure. We’re moving beyond connectivity, from what we make to what we make possible through a performance-driven portfolio, forward-thinking expertise and purpose-built solutions. With a legacy of quality and reliability spanning 120-plus years, we have a strong foundation to continue building the future. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230321005090r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005090/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.