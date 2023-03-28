Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the launch of NAS+Builder, a first-of-its-kind e-commerce shopping tool for setting up a Network Attached Storage (NAS). A NAS is a private secure file storage device that enables multiple users to access data.

A more secure way to store digital files, avoid data loss and share files with multiple users, NAS can be beneficial for consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses and freelancers. Consumers can use the devices to store photos and video files, e-books and to host servers for websites. The storage systems can hold large file types like 4K videos and high-resolution photos for professional content creators, photographers and video editors.

Newegg’s NAS Builder helps shoppers better understand and determine their storage needs and options. The tool also educates users about NAS benefits.

Newegg created the NAS Builder to simplify the purchasing process for both new and experienced NAS users. Inexperienced NAS users are able to simplify the compatibility and buying process. Experienced users can assess options and pricing.

A NAS requires a hard disk drive (HDD) or solid-state drive (SSD) and is connected via Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

The basis for using the NAS Builder is:

Choose among storage space needed: 36TB or less; 36-72TB, 144TB and above

From storage space results, choose from available NAS enclosures

Review the list of HDDs that are compatible with the NAS

Customers can then filter the storage capacity to understand their best option based on price

The RAID Calculator enables file duplication beginning with RAID 0 (no duplicate) to RAID 6 (six total duplicates).

NAS prices begin under $200 and increase depending on desired features. Customers can also select a pre-built NAS with a hard drive already installed, mitigating the need for a hard drive addition.

“Understanding the benefits of owning a NAS to store digital files and then shopping online for the right configuration is challenging so we’ve simplified the process with NAS Builder,” said Anthony Kuo, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “We worked with our storage manufacturing partners to understand their input and then we created a tool that evaluates equipment compatibility and shows budget ranges. Customers can now get on the old town road to using NAS by easily configuring and selecting their NAS needs with a few clicks.”

Along with NAS Builder, Newegg also offers a NAS+Buying+Guide.

NAS Builder is the latest Newegg shopping tool to simplify the buying process for customers. Previously launched Newegg shopping tools include:

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

