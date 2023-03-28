Newegg Unwraps NAS Builder to Help Shoppers Improve Digital File Storage

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the launch of NAS+Builder, a first-of-its-kind e-commerce shopping tool for setting up a Network Attached Storage (NAS). A NAS is a private secure file storage device that enables multiple users to access data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005383/en/

NAS_builder2.jpg

NAS Builder shopping tool from Newegg (credit: Newegg)

A more secure way to store digital files, avoid data loss and share files with multiple users, NAS can be beneficial for consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses and freelancers. Consumers can use the devices to store photos and video files, e-books and to host servers for websites. The storage systems can hold large file types like 4K videos and high-resolution photos for professional content creators, photographers and video editors.

Newegg’s NAS Builder helps shoppers better understand and determine their storage needs and options. The tool also educates users about NAS benefits.

Newegg created the NAS Builder to simplify the purchasing process for both new and experienced NAS users. Inexperienced NAS users are able to simplify the compatibility and buying process. Experienced users can assess options and pricing.

A NAS requires a hard disk drive (HDD) or solid-state drive (SSD) and is connected via Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

The basis for using the NAS Builder is:

  • Choose among storage space needed: 36TB or less; 36-72TB, 144TB and above
  • From storage space results, choose from available NAS enclosures
  • Review the list of HDDs that are compatible with the NAS
  • Customers can then filter the storage capacity to understand their best option based on price

The RAID Calculator enables file duplication beginning with RAID 0 (no duplicate) to RAID 6 (six total duplicates).

NAS prices begin under $200 and increase depending on desired features. Customers can also select a pre-built NAS with a hard drive already installed, mitigating the need for a hard drive addition.

“Understanding the benefits of owning a NAS to store digital files and then shopping online for the right configuration is challenging so we’ve simplified the process with NAS Builder,” said Anthony Kuo, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “We worked with our storage manufacturing partners to understand their input and then we created a tool that evaluates equipment compatibility and shows budget ranges. Customers can now get on the old town road to using NAS by easily configuring and selecting their NAS needs with a few clicks.”

Along with NAS Builder, Newegg also offers a NAS+Buying+Guide.

NAS Builder is the latest Newegg shopping tool to simplify the buying process for customers. Previously launched Newegg shopping tools include:

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230321005383r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005383/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.