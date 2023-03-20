POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) (the “Company” or “POSaBIT”), a premier point-of-sale and payments provider for the cannabis industry, today provided financial guidance for 2023.

2023 Financial Guidance

The Company provides the following guidance for the full year 2023.

Full Year 2023 Guidance1 (as of March 20, 2023, in US dollars) Total Revenue $60 to $63 million Gross Profit $15 to $17 million Adjusted EBITDA2 Positive

1 Does not include the Company’s expectations for financial results of the previously announced acquisition of MJ Platform, Leaf Data Systems and Ample Organics (collectively, the “Acquired Companies”) from Akerna Corp. or any additional acquisitions. 2 Represents a non-IFRS measure. For the relevant definition, see “Non-IFRS Measures” below.

“Our business continues to grow at a high rate, significantly outpacing the growth rate of the cannabis market as a whole,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO and Co-founder of POSaBIT. “2023 is off to a great start; our teams are highly engaged with merchants to optimize and fully integrate both our point-of-sale and payments platforms to increase same-store sales and improve efficiencies for the merchants and the customers they serve. We also look forward to closing our recently announced acquisition in the second quarter of 2023.”

The Company expects to report financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2022 and host a conference call to discuss the results and FY 2023 Guidance on April 26, 2023.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss generated for the period as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is further adjusted to remove changes in fair values and expected credit losses, foreign exchange gains and/or losses, impairments. The Company believes this non-IFRS measure is a useful metric to evaluate its core operating performance and uses this measure to provide shareholders and others with supplemental measures of its operating performance. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use Adjusted EBITDA in the evaluation of companies, many of which present similar metrics when reporting their results. We caution readers that Adjusted EBITDA should not be substituted for determining net loss as an indicator of operating results, or as a substitute for cash flows from operating and investing activities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “project” and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about: our expectations regarding full year 2023 results; our future growth strategy and growth rate; and our anticipated integration efforts.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage our operating expenses, which may adversely affect our financial condition; our ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; our relationships with our customers, distributors and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers’ needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in our industry; our ability to maintain technological leadership; our ability to manage risks inherent in foreign operations; the impact of technology changes on our products and industry; our failure to develop new and innovative products; our ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect our business; our ability to manage working capital; and our dependence on key personnel. POSaBIT is an early stage company with a short operating history; it may not achieve profitability; and it may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from POSaBIT’s expectations include consumer sentiment towards POSaBIT’s products, litigation, global economic climate, loss of key employees and consultants, additional funding requirements, changes in laws, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

Neither we nor any of our representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither we nor any of our representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise resulting from the use of the information in this news release or for omissions from the information in this news release.

Financial Outlook

This press release contains a financial outlook within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The financial outlook has been prepared by management of the Company to provide an outlook for the Company’s forecasted revenue, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023 and may not be appropriate for any other purpose. The financial outlook has been prepared based on a number of assumptions including the assumptions discussed under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” herein. The actual results of the Company’s operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. The Company and its management believe that the financial outlook has been prepared on a reasonable basis. However, because this information is highly subjective and subject to numerous risks, including the risks discussed under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” herein, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) is a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry. We provide a best-in-class Point-of-Sale solution and are the leading cashless payment provider for cannabis retailers. We work tirelessly to build better financial services and transaction methods for merchants. We bring cutting edge software and technology to the cannabis industry so that all merchants can have a safe and compliant set of services to solve the problems of a cash-only industry. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005406/en/