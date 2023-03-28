NeuroMetrix to Exhibit Quell® Fibromyalgia and Present New Clinical Data at the American Academy of Pain Medicine 2023 Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WOBURN, Mass., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NURO) will exhibit Quell Fibromyalgia at the American Academy of Pain Medicine 39th Annual Meeting on March 23 - 26 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In addition, two scientific posters reporting new data on the use of Quell in patients with fibromyalgia will be presented.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition characterized by generalized pain, fatigue, poor sleep, memory and concentration impairments, mood disorders and other disabling symptoms. The prevalence of fibromyalgia is estimated to be 2 to 6 percent of the U.S. adult population (5 to 15 million people). Quell Fibromyalgia utilizes proprietary wearable neuromodulation technology and is the only FDA authorized medical device to help reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia. Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the Company’s booth #32 for a demonstration and to review prescribing details.

The two scientific posters listed below will be presented live on Friday, March 24 and will be available for review throughout the conference.

  • Wearable Lower-Extremity Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) May Improve Self-Reported Balance Impairment in Subjects with Fibromyalgia: An Exploratory Post-Hoc Analysis

    Balance impairment and falls are common in individuals with fibromyalgia. Data from a recently completed double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled trial of Quell in 119 subjects with fibromyalgia was analyzed. Self-reported balance impairment was assessed on an 11-point numerical rating scale. The median balance at baseline was 5 (IQR 2-7). Balance impairment decreased following 3-months of active (-1.32±0.30, p<0.001) but not sham (-0.35±0.34, p=0.300) treatment. The group difference was significant (-0.97±0.46, p=0.039). Quell may improve self-reported balance impairment in patients with fibromyalgia.
  • Fibromyalgia Patients with Self-Reported Weather Insensitivity Exhibit an Enhanced Treatment Response to Wearable Lower-Extremity Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

    Most individuals with fibromyalgia report that weather changes exacerbate their symptoms. However, little is known about the minority that is insensitive to the effects of weather. An analysis of real-world data from 766 individuals with fibromyalgia was conducted. Participants without weather sensitivity reported greater reductions in pain-intensity, pain-interference with sleep and pain-interference with activity compared to those with weather sensitivity. If the treatment benefits of weather insensitivity can be determined, it may be possible to optimize outcomes in the overall population of fibromyalgia patients.

"We are pleased to contribute to the unmet need for safe and effective treatments for people with fibromyalgia. AAPM is an opportunity for us to exchange clinical and scientific information with pain medicine physicians who are managing patients with fibromyalgia," said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, NeuroMetrix. "We are also looking forward to presenting new clinical data that builds on the use of Quell in fibromyalgia. Our preliminary finding that Quell improves self-reported balance is intriguing and supports our hypothesis that the Quell modulates both analgesic and non-analgesic neural circuits."

Quell Fibromyalgia Indications

Quell Fibromyalgia is a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device indicated as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. The device may be used during sleep.

Limitations
The sale, distribution, and use of Quell Fibromyalgia is restricted to prescription use in accordance with 21 CFR 801.109. The product labeling should be reviewed for a complete list of contraindications, precautions and warnings.

For more information visit www.QuellFibromyalgia.com.

About Quell Technology

Quell is an advanced, non-invasive, neuromodulation technology that is covered by 24 U.S. utility patents. It is the only wearable neuromodulator that is enabled by a proprietary microchip to provide precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card. Quell utilizes position and motion sensing to automatically adjust stimulation for an optimal user experience both day and night. The device supports Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) to communicate with mobile apps for multiple smartphone platforms.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company with a mission to improve individual and population health through novel medical devices and technology solutions for neurological disorders and pain syndromes. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® Fibromyalgia is a wearable neuromodulator that is the only FDA-authorized medical device to help reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia. For more information, visit www.neurometrix.com.

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
781-314-2761
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MTg0NCM1NDcxMzU0IzIwMDgwNDg=
NeuroMetrix-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.