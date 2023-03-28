Regency Centers Announces Leadership Promotions and Expanded Roles

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (

REG, Financial) today announced the following leadership promotions, effective as of March 13, 2023.

  • Barry Argalas is now Managing Director, Transactions. He brings 27 years of experience at Regency, and continues to oversee Regency’s national acquisition and disposition program, as well as identify and execute on larger strategic portfolio transactions. Barry also serves as a member of Regency’s Real Estate Committee, helping to guide the Company’s capital allocation strategy.
  • Terah Devereaux is now Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. In her newly expanded role, Terah is responsible for overseeing all accounting operations, treasury and cash management, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements including SEC and tax, and assisting with strategic financial guidance for the company. She brings over 23 years of accounting experience, including 18 years with Regency, most recently in her position as Senior Vice President of Accounting and Reporting.
  • Patrick McKinley is now Senior Vice President, Senior Market Officer. Patrick has been a key member of Regency’s Florida team for nearly 18 years. In his newly expanded role, he assumes operational responsibility of 47 assets from Jacksonville down the east coast of Florida, totaling 5.2-million square feet and encompassing Palm Beach and Broward counties.
  • Abe Pacetti is now Senior Vice President, Investments - Texas. His experience encompasses over 25 years at the Company, including a decade as an officer in investments strategy. Under his stewardship, Abe has played an integral role in over 1-million square feet of new developments in the Houston MSA and a combined gross project cost of $167 million.

“Barry, Terah, Patrick, and Abe exemplify the strength and depth of the talent of Regency’s leadership team,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their significant experience and long tenures at the Company reflect our special culture and legacy of success.”

About Regency Centers (

REG, Financial)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Eric Davidson
904 598 7829
[email protected]

Christy McElroy
904-598-7616
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MTgyNyM1NDcxODM1IzIwMTA1MjY=
Regency-Centers-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.