Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces New IBM Power for Google Cloud (IP4G) Regions in Canada

2 hours ago
TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2023

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the expansion of IP4G in Canada for their IBM Power for Google Cloud (IP4G) offering. The Montreal and Toronto regions join existing IP4G locations currently operating in Iowa and North Virginia, U.S. and Frankfurt, Germany and are connected via Google Cloud's high-performance network. These new territories launch exclusively with IBM's Power10-based servers which bring new capabilities and performance levels to AIX, IBM i, and Linux on Power workloads.

IBM Power for Google Cloud, or IP4G, is a Google Cloud Marketplace offering that provides a self-service infrastructure-as-a-service solution for IBM Power Systems. IP4G supports workloads on any Power operating system, including AIX, IBM i, and Linux on Power, and brings expanded capabilities and new geographic options to enterprise customers migrating to Google Cloud.

"Google Cloud is the path to digital transformation for enterprises in any industry of any size. The IP4G Google Cloud Marketplace solution enables customers with IBM Power workloads to migrate and transform with new levels of confidence, lower risk, and increased agility. Coupled with Converge's broad portfolio of professional and managed services, in areas which include Advanced Analytics, AI/ML, Application Modernization, Cybersecurity, and Operational Managed Services, our clients are experiencing shorter migrations and lowering their time-to-value for cloud migrations," stated Greg Berard, Global CEO and President of Converge.

"We're thrilled to see Converge extend support for its IBM Power for Google Cloud to both of Google Cloud's Canadian Regions," said Sam Sebastian, VP and Canada Country Manager for Google Cloud. "As demand for Google Cloud continues to rise, partners like Converge play an important role helping customers more quickly shift critical workloads to our infrastructure and realize value from their cloud investments sooner."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

