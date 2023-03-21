Neogen® Viroxide Super™ Receives New Label Claims in U.S. and Canada

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 21, 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved additional virucide claims to its Neogen® Viroxide Super disinfectant. These label claims specify that Neogen Viroxide Super kills viruses* on hard non-porous surfaces that cause Avian Influenza A, Bovine Viral Diarrhea, Porcine Respiratory and Reproductive Syndrome (PRRS), and African Swine Fever. In Canada, Health Canada has also approved additional kill claims on non-porous surfaces for viruses* that may cause African Swine Fever and Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea.

Neogen Viroxide Super is a peroxygen-based powder disinfectant that offers rapid, broad-spectrum disinfection when used as part of a comprehensive biosecurity program. Neogen Viroxide Super can be used to disinfect animal housing and equipment, boot baths, vehicles, and other hard, non-porous surfaces.

"These additional virucidal claims against further solidify the trustworthiness and reliability of the Neogen Viroxide Super disinfectant within production animal marketplaces, especially as we are seeing ongoing Avian Influenza outbreaks," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "Those working in production animal facilities, as well as in companion animal spaces, horticulture, and aquaculture environments, can be confident they can prevent the spread of disease and keep the people and animals they care for safe and healthy."

These new kill claims for bacteria and viruses on non-porous surfaces include:

United States EPA-Accepted and Approved:

    • Salmonella Typhimurium
    • Escherichia coli
    • African Swine Fever Virus
    • Avian Influenza A
    • Avian Infectious Laryngotracheitis Virus
    • Avian Infectious Bursal Disease Virus
    • Avian Infectious Bronchitis Virus
    • Bovine Viral Diarrhea Virus
    • Newcastle Disease Virus
    • Porcine Respiratory & Reproductive Syndrome (PRRS)
    • Pseudorabies Virus

Canada, Health Canada Accepted and Approved:

    • African Swine Fever
    • Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDv)

Neogen Viroxide Super's active ingredients are potassium peroxymonosulfate and sodium chloride, which have been proven effective against multiple industry-relevant bacteria and viruses, including Staphylococcus aureus and canine parvovirus. The product is efficacious in hard water, and its preparation is simplified by a color change to green, which indicates it is ready to use. In addition to Neogen Viroxide Super, Neogen offers a comprehensive suite of cleaners and disinfectants for a wide variety of biosecurity applications.

Neogen's biosecurity products include sanitizers, apparel, cleaners, and disinfectants, which were primarily developed for use in Neogen's agricultural markets, but many prove useful in stopping the spread of disease, wherever it exists.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The Company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

* See product label for directions.
† It is a violation of Federal law to use this product in a manner inconsistent with its labeling.

CONTACT:

Katlyn Connelly


859.254.1221, [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-viroxide-super-receives-new-label-claims-in-us-and-canada-301777299.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE47943&Transmission_Id=202303210845PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE47943&DateId=20230321
