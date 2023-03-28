PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. ( RADI) (“Radius”) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.



On March 1, 2023, Radius announced that it would be acquired by private investment entities EQT Active Core Infrastructure and Public Sector Pension Investment Board at a price of $15.00 per share in cash. Notably, as recently as June 2022, shares of Radius’ stock traded at over $16.00 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Radius investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and Radius’ shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $15.00 per share provides RADI stockholders with sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether Radius’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company at that price.

Radius stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/radius-global-infrastructure/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

