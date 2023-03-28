NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions transforming complex data into actionable insights, today announced its Eviti+Connect solution has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that NantHealth’s Eviti Connect solution has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements for managing risk. This achievement places NantHealth in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

“Organizations like ours are under continuous pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include both technical and process elements,” said Ron+Louks, Chief Operating Officer at NantHealth. “We are excited to demonstrate to our customers that we are committed to the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.”

By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “NantHealth’s Eviti Connect HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, and subscribe to our blog.

