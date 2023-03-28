Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) and FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform, today announced the premiere of season two of the interactive interview show, Inside the Black Box on the FOX SOUL platform. The series continues to highlight the greatest artists of color and allow them to reflect on how one’s complexion colored their journey to success in Hollywood. Season two premieres on FOX SOUL tonight, March 21, at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Produced with Publicis Media’s APX Content Ventures, Inside the Black Box’s10-episode second season is hosted by Emmy® Award winner and NAACP Image Awards recipient Joe Morton (Scandal, Terminator 2: Judgment Day) and celebrity acting coach, director, producer, and casting director, Tracey Moore. The hosts interact with celebrity guests facilitating discussions about the role race plays in the entertainment industry. Talent featured in the second season includes Debbie Allen (Grey’s Anatomy, Fame), Keith David (Nope, Armageddon), Jeffrey Wright (The Batman, Westworld), Malik Yoba (First Wives Club, Designated Survivor), Wendell Pierce (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Wire, One Last Thing), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Billions, Castle), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Naturi Naughton (Power, Queens).

“Inside the Black Box is a special series for many reasons,” co-host Joe Morton said. “Black performers are often forced to speak words, not in line with their experience. We aim to create a safe space where artists of color can speak their minds and tell their stories.”

“We’re thrilled to work with FOX SOUL on this important series and expand access to it,” said Michael Winter, senior vice president of programming and development of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Inside the Black Box has powerful moments and insights into race's role in Hollywood. I know FOX SOUL viewers will enjoy watching the entire series.”

“Inside the Black Box is a unique interactive experience that we are excited to introduce to our viewers,” said James DuBose, general manager of FOX SOUL. “We’re delighted to work with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and look forward to this season’s prominent talent and insightful, honest conversations on Black Hollywood.”

Publicis Media’s APX Content Ventures is a next-generation unit within Publicis Media that seeks to find, fund, and elevate partners and properties that amplify diverse voices, empower women and build community, connection, and trust. APX and Publicis clients have the exclusive opportunity to be featured prominently in the series via deep brand integrations, custom content, sponsorships, and other show-adjacent segments.

Inside the Black Box can also be streamed for free on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s platforms, which include Redbox and Crackle. They are available through nearly 160 touchpoints, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung and LG TVs.

Inside the Black Box is produced by Landmark Studio Group, a division of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, and Strong Studios, with Morton and Moore serving as executive producers alongside David Ozer, Rachel Weintraub, and Dr. Dave Kolin. Andrew Lombardi and Scott Weinstock served as producers. It is distributed in North America by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company.

ABOUT FOX SOUL

FOX+SOUL is the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK, CONSUMABLE BY ALL entertainment around the clock to 44+ million viewers. With over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually, FOX SOUL is home to some of the most iconic faces and voices of our culture: Cocktails with Queens hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award-winning FOX SOUL's Black Report, the black filmmaker showcase known as FOX SOUL's Screening Room hosted by Vivica A. Fox, The Book of Sean hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan, Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac, and more.

For more information on FOX SOUL, visit on YouTube and FOXSOUL.TV.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with over 160 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 34,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous books series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three- and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Information regarding the acquisition of Redbox and related transactions is qualified by reference to the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022 (as amended May 12, 2022), June 6, 2022, August 12, 2022, and November 14, 2022, and all exhibits filed with respect to such reports and the aforementioned registration statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005540/en/