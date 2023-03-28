Agile Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

EventAgile Therapeutics Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
DateWednesday, March 22, 2023
Time4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of the Agile Therapeutics website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website, Twitter account (@agilether), and LinkedIn account.

Contact:
Matt Riley

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

