FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced it is rebranding its consumer-facing products as Fubo. Kicking off the rebrand is the launch of the company’s newest brand ad campaign. The nationwide campaign stars 15-time NBA All-Star, NBA Champion and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and veteran NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and is co-produced by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions.

The rebrand to Fubo reflects the company’s emphasis on efficient growth. Fubo was the fastest-growing virtual MVPD in the fourth quarter 2022, achieving 251,000 net subscriber additions compared+to+a+total+of+371%2C000+additions amongst all reporting companies in the space. Fubo’s growing market share, coupled with its recent #1 ranking in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power, is a result of its commitment to delivering a premium customer experience.

“FuboTV has grown in size and scope, with multiple brands under our global umbrella, since we launched our core cable TV replacement product in 2015,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo. “Alongside our continued growth, our consumers have affectionately shortened our name to Fubo and we feel that name represents the premium media brand we are today. We’re building on this momentum with an updated visual identity and new ad campaign, created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, to continue to drive profitable growth as we head into baseball season.”

“The reason Maximum Effort believes in Fubo is it’s the one product that captures the best of cable and the best of streaming, while having the very meaningful differentiator of live sports. While cable fights cord-cutters and streaming services fight the cash content war, Fubo is building an experience and suite of services that can win,” said investor Ryan Reynolds.

The new brand logos will roll out across Fubo’s products and apps over the coming months. Download the suite of Fubo logos here.

Launching amid the World Baseball Classic and the start of the Major League Baseball season, Fubo’s new brand ad campaign is framed by the line, “If Sports Fans Built a Streaming Service,” and highlights Fubo’s unique product experience, built for the most hungry, competitive and digital-first sports fans. The campaign stars Kevin Garnett, Mark Sanchez, a comedic ensemble cast as well as its recent #1 ranking in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power. The multi platform campaign includes a series of :15 and :30 national spots and digital display ads.

“In a time with seemingly endless options, our new brand campaign shows what sets Fubo apart as a must-have for sports fans,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, Fubo. “We worked hand-in-hand with Maximum Effort to bring this concept to life and I’m extremely proud of the content we’re creating together.”

Watch/embed select campaign spots here, access all of the spots here and download still images here (Still Images Credit: Maximum Effort).

The co-production with Maximum Effort is part of a multi-year partnership with Fubo that reflects the common creative vision of the two companies. The deal includes the forthcoming launch of the Maximum Effort Channel, a linear network on Fubo, as part of an exclusive first-look for unscripted TV series as well as a blind scripted deal.

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Ffubo.tv

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project and Welcome to Wrexham.

