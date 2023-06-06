Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To view a live webcast of the event, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.doximity.com%2F. A replay will also be available on the website following the event.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The Company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information, visit www.doximity.com.

