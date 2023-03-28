Piper Sandler Strengthens Healthcare Investment Banking Team with the Addition of Scott Kremeier

Piper+Sandler+Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Scott+Kremeier as a managing director within the healthcare investment banking group. Kremeier joins Piper Sandler with more than 16 years of experience advising on a broad range of assignments, including buy side and sell side M&A transactions, capital raises and restructurings across the healthcare services sector. He will continue to cover the healthcare services space at Piper Sandler and will be based in the firm’s Chicago office.

Prior to joining the firm, Kremeier was a senior banker in healthcare services investment banking at Houlihan Lokey Capital for nine years. He focused on M&A advisory and capital raising opportunities in the behavioral health and post-acute services sectors. Prior to Houlihan Lokey, Kremeier was a healthcare services investment banker at JMP Securities. Kremeier earned his Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Vanderbilt University and received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the United States Naval Academy.

“We are very excited to welcome Scott to the Piper Sandler healthcare group. We are focused on providing industry leading domain expertise and transaction advice to our clients. Scott has extensive transaction experience and is recognized by several leading private equity funds for his expertise in the behavioral health segment. He complements our broader team of healthcare services partners exceptionally well and enhances our ability to assist our clients in achieving their strategic and financial objectives,” said J.P.+Peltier, global head of healthcare investment banking at Piper Sandler.

The Piper Sandler healthcare investment banking group consists of 24 managing directors with an average of 20+ years of experience. The team has completed over 175 M&A transactions since 2018.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

©2023. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

