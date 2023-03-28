Pretzelmaker® Opens First Drive-Thru Location in Iowa with Fresh Twist Concept

Pretzel Franchise Delivers All-Day Menu Options to Mason City

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, home of the Original Pretzel Bites, has officially rolled into its first drive-thru location in Mason City, IA with its Fresh Twist brand in partnership with franchisee, Mark Frandle. Along with a drive-thru, guests can also visit the pick-up window for craveable menu items all day long, including fresh-baked Pretzel Bites, breakfast sandwiches on pretzel rolls, Pretzel Flatbread Pizzas, and specialty coffee beverages.

Pretzelmaker launched the Fresh Twist brand back in 2018 to fulfill a growing demand for breakfast and late-night options. The portability of the menu items pairs well with drive-thru models in addition to travel centers, universities, and airports.

“We are thrilled to debut Pretzelmaker’s first drive-thru location to date in Mason City with our franchisee, Mark Frandle, who had the vision to bring this to life in his local community,” said Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Our Fresh Twist model was designed to cater to smaller footprints and on-the-go customers, so we see this opening as a perfect jump-start to fuel additional drive-thru growth in the years to come.”

The Fresh Twist by Pretzelmaker Mason City is located at 1620 S. Federal Avenue, Suite 410, Mason City, IA 5040 and is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Pretzelmaker®

Since 1991, Pretzelmaker® has specialized in serving fresh baked, hand-rolled soft pretzel products, dipping sauces, and beverages. Long recognized as an innovator in their industry, the brand is credited with inventing the popular Pretzel Dog, Mini Pretzel Dogs, and the portable Pretzel Bites. Following integration in 2010, the Pretzelmaker® brand now also includes Pretzel Time®. Pretzelmaker® is currently the second largest soft pretzel concept in the United States and is also expanding worldwide with locations in Canada, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. Pretzelmaker has recently introduced a new twist to the brand, the Fresh Twist by Pretzelmaker® concept. The menu offers breakfast sandwiches on pretzel buns, Cinnamon Toast Pretzel Sticks, Pretzel Flatbread Pizzas, and Pepperoni Pretzel Rolls in addition to its fresh hand-rolled Pretzels, Pretzel Bites, Pretzel Dogs and all-natural lemonades and smoothies. For more information, visit www.pretzelmaker.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
[email protected]
860-212-6509

