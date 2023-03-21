Aflac, Citi, Rabobank, and Virgin Media Ireland to Keynote at PegaWorld iNspire 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 21, 2023

Industry leaders to share how they leverage Pega to transform their organizations to deliver better customer and employee experiences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced keynote speakers for PegaWorld iNspire, Pega's annual conference to be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV, from June 11-13, 2023.

PegaWorld iNspire will bring together experts and industry leaders to demystify technologies like generative AI and intelligent automation and illustrate how enterprises can practically apply them to turbocharge productivity, improve low-code app development, and optimize customer engagement. Executives from Aflac, Citi, Rabobank, and Virgin Media Ireland will lead client keynote sessions showcasing what the next generation of customer engagement, customer service, and intelligent automation looks like for organizations facing complex challenges.

Along with Pega Founder and CEO Alan Trefler and other Pega executives, PegaWorld iNspire keynote speakers include:

  • Dorkas Koenen, chief marketing officer and executive vice president, Rabobank
  • John Walsh, director of technology transformation, Virgin Media Ireland
  • Promiti Dutta, head of analytics technology & innovation, U.S. Personal Bank, Citi
  • Shelia Anderson, senior vice president, chief information officer, Aflac

Attendees can engage with clients during industry-specific breakout sessions featuring best practices from clients and Pega experts on topics such as implementing responsible AI, transforming customer experiences, improving customer satisfaction, creating a successful citizen development ecosystem, and understanding what the autonomous enterprise means for the future of business. Attendees have access to hands-on Pega training and can experience the 100,000 square foot iNnovation Hub that will host more than 200 live product demos and Q&As.

For more information on PegaWorld iNspire 2023, including the most up-to-date agenda and registration, visit: pega.com/events/pegaworld.

Quotes & Commentary

"The market is flooded with buzzword technologies that don't yet solve the real problems businesses are facing today," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pega. "Organizations need to understand how to practically apply future-forward technologies such as generative AI and intelligent automation to address today's needs with the flexibility to adapt to whatever the future brings. We are thrilled to host PegaWorld iNspire in person this year to bring new energy and excitement to the transformational power of technology."

Supporting Resources

About Pegasystems
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges - from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Ilena Ryan
Pegasystems Inc.
[email protected]
(617) 866-6722
Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

