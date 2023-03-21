WoodWick® Candles introduces consciously created candle line, ReNew Collection

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., March 21, 2023

Fragrance Brand commits to planting thousands of trees in partnership with One Tree Planted

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodWick® Candles, part of the Newell Brands portfolio and the leader in home fragrance, introduces ReNew, a collection of fragrances consciously created to help you make a thoughtful choice that reflects your discerning style.

WoodWick_ReNew.jpg

Available now, each fragrance within the ReNew collection has been designed with sustainability at its heart and features a plant-based, soy and coconut wax blend that is free of dyes. Blending bio-based ingredients, key notes that are traceable to the source and essential oils, ReNew offers a new way to enjoy home fragrance naturally without compromising on style. Elegant and stylish, the ReNew vessels are produced using 55% post-consumer recycled glass and feature a cork lid made from responsibly sourced trees; all packaging is fully recyclable.

The collection comprises six beautifully unique fragrances blending trending woody, floral, fruity, gourmand and aromatic notes to suit the most refined tastes. Cherry Blossom & Vanilla, Ginger & Turmeric, Lavender & Cypress, Tomato Leaf & Basil, Incense & Myrrh and Black Currant & Rose are available in Medium and Large forms.

As with every candle by WoodWick®, the ReNew fragrances feature a wooden wick, formulated for the best burn and a softer, more subtle crackling sound.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new collection, ReNew, consciously created with plant-based, sustainable ingredients and recycled materials," said Michelle Favaloro, Vice President Brand Management for Home Fragrance and Wellness at Newell Brands. "In celebration of the launch, WoodWick® will continue its partnership with One Tree Planted, the environmental charity supporting reforestation around the world. Following an initial contribution in 2022, WoodWick® will be renewing its commitment in 2023 with a $75,000 donation, which will help plant thousands of trees globally."

The New ReNew candles are $16.50 for medium, $27.50 for large jars, and available at Amazon, Kohls, Yankee Candle retail stores, and Woodwick.com.

For more information about the partnership, visit www.woodwick.com; to find out more about the charity's work, visit www.onetreeplanted.org

About WoodWick® Candles
Refined, elegant designs. Curated, sophisticated fragrances. A distinctive, soothing crackle. WoodWick® Candles have been indulging the senses since 2006. Combining carefully selected natural materials and luxury craftmanship poured into an iconic hourglass vessel, WoodWick® Candles feature patented Pluswick® Innovation to share the signature crackling sound from the natural-wood wick for a unique multi-sensory experience of sound, sight, and fragrance.

About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

WoodWick_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL48072&sd=2023-03-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodwick-candles-introduces-consciously-created-candle-line-renew-collection-301777470.html

SOURCE Newell Brands

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL48072&Transmission_Id=202303211000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL48072&DateId=20230321
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.