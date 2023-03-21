PR Newswire

Company recognized for best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices

PHOENIX, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth time, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Republic Services is one of 135 companies to be recognized for best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices on the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies list.

"It's not just what we do at Republic Services that matters, but how we do it. Our 40,000 employees live our company values every day, and I credit them for this accomplishment," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We remain committed to being a leader in ethical business practices in everything we do."

Republic Services' values shape the company's culture and are the foundation for each employee's commitment to the highest ethical conduct. The company's values include: Safe, Committed to Serve, Environmentally Responsible, Driven and Human-Centered.

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Republic Services has recently received other notable third-party recognition, including being named to Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies, Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the seventh consecutive year.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine . For more information, visit ethisphere.com .

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

