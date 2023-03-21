Republic Services Named to Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® List for Fifth Time

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, March 21, 2023

Company recognized for best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices

PHOENIX, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth time, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Republic Services is one of 135 companies to be recognized for best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices on the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies list.

"It's not just what we do at Republic Services that matters, but how we do it. Our 40,000 employees live our company values every day, and I credit them for this accomplishment," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We remain committed to being a leader in ethical business practices in everything we do."

Republic Services' values shape the company's culture and are the foundation for each employee's commitment to the highest ethical conduct. The company's values include: Safe, Committed to Serve, Environmentally Responsible, Driven and Human-Centered.

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

The complete list of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies is available at worldsmostethicalcompanies.com.

Republic Services has recently received other notable third-party recognition, including being named to Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies, Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the seventh consecutive year.

About Ethisphere
Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. For more information, visit ethisphere.com.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Media
[email protected]
(480) 757-9770

Republic_Services_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA47381&sd=2023-03-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-named-to-ethispheres-worlds-most-ethical-companies-list-for-fifth-time-301777091.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA47381&Transmission_Id=202303210904PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA47381&DateId=20230321
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.