LENEXA, Kan., March 21, 2023

Bite-sized mini wafers, perfect for the sugar-conscious snacker, come in two classic flavors: vanilla and chocolate

LENEXA, Kan., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voortman®, the No. 1 crème wafer brand and No. 1 zero sugar cookie brand in the United States*, has introduced a delicious new zero sugar offering to its portfolio: Zero Sugar Mini Wafers. The new Mini Wafers come in two delectable flavors: vanilla and chocolate. Baked with real vanilla or cocoa,* the poppable, shareable wafers contain no artificial flavors or colors, no high-fructose corn syrup and are packaged in resealable stand-up pouches.

These new products join Voortman Cookies' portfolio of zero sugar mini treats, which includes Zero Sugar Mini Cookies with flavors of Iced Oatmeal and Vanilla Shortbread, launched in 2022. The entire portfolio of zero sugar products delivers on the Voortman brand promise that great taste without sugar is possible.

"Our goal with the expansion of our zero sugar portfolio is to provide consumers with great-tasting, fun-sized snacks that make balancing health and indulgence easy and delicious," said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman Cookies. "We're excited to offer sugar-conscious consumers more of what they want: easy, portable snacks that deliver all of the flavor without all of the sugar."

The new products are available in 6.5-ounce pouches for on-the-go snacking and are available now at grocery retailers nationwide.

The launch is coming at a great time for snack-lovers: A recent survey** commissioned by Voortman with Wakefield Research showcased that consumers are viewing spring as the perfect time to renew their eating habits with better-for-you foods – and zero sugar options are one preferred way to do so.

The research revealed the following:

  • 84% of survey respondents are planning health-related refreshes this spring, such as getting outside more and improving their fitness routine, with 60% sharing that eating better was their top priority for their seasonal refresh.
  • 84% of consumers also agree that small indulgences in snacks they enjoy can help keep them on track with healthier overall eating habits.
  • 80% of those surveyed agreed that 2023 will be the year they cut back on sugar in their diet, with 55% naming reducing sugar as the biggest change they want to make in their snacking habits.

To learn more about the Voortman Zero Sugar Minis portfolio, visit Voortman.com/minis.

About Voortman Cookies
The Voortman® lineup features more than 80 varieties of zero sugar and mainline cookies and wafers. Based in Burlington, Ontario, Voortman Cookies Limited has had an uncompromising focus on quality and delicious ingredients in all its products and never uses artificial colors, artificial flavors, high-fructose corn syrup or trans fat in any cookies. For more information about Voortman Bakery, please visit voortman.com. Follow Voortman on Facebook @Voortman_Cookies and on Instagram @Voortman_Cookies.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.
Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a premier snacking company with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America's No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and zero sugar cookie brands. With annual sales of $1.4 billion and employing approximately 2,800 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands please visit www.hostessbrands.com.

Media Contact
Cindy Dempski
602-400-6284
[email protected]

*Real cocoa processed with alkali.

**Based on independent retail sales data.

***The Voortman Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+, between February 10th and February 14th, 2023, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data was weighted to ensure an accurate representation of nationally representative US adults ages 18+.

SOURCE Voortman

